69% of consumers more likely to buy brands that align with their personal values, Ipsos research finds

New research from Ipsos has shown 69% of consumers are more likely to buy brands aligning with their personal values, up from 53% a decade ago.

The research also found that consumers are still more likely to say they back companies promoting LGBTQ equality (40%) than oppose (25%).

In particular, Millennials (74%) and Gen Z (73%) are more likely to prioritise buying from brands that share their personal values.

However, British public support for brands being pro LGBTQ equality seems to have dropped, with two in five (40%) say they support companies and brands actively promoting equality for LGBTQ people, down seven points from 2024.

“To opportunistically drop [allyship] now is a great way to alienate that core customer base”

Responding to the news, Ipsos in the UK’s Head of Creative Excellence, Eleanor Thornton-Firkin said in a statement: “Clearly, the political context has changed, and with it, public opinion. Many companies found it easy to show their allyship in previous years.

“But if brands want to be seen as true allies to the LGBTQ+ community, now is the time. Those in particular with younger and more progressive consumer bases will remember you for it.”



Thornton-Firkin furthermore added: “By the same virtue, lots of brands may want to keep their heads down during a difficult period. But if a company has already invested in allyship as a part of its brand positioning, and its existing customers already buy into those values, to opportunistically drop this now is a great way to alienate that core customer base.”