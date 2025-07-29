Clifford Chance’s Adrian Doerr on queer identity and making inclusion a lived value

“People often forget what being LGBTQ+ means, namely that it encompasses a whole spectrum of experiences.”

Adrian Doerr, a competition law specialist at Clifford Chance, has a compelling story that goes beyond just professional achievements. It’s about his personal journey of self-discovery and embracing his identity within the LGBTQ+ community. In this candid chat with myGwork, he discusses how his experiences inside and outside of the workplace highlight the critical importance of inclusivity.

Adrian’s academic background is impressively international and wide-reaching. After completing his A-levels in Germany, undergraduate degree in Aberystwyth, and Master’s degree at Oxford, he went on to achieve a PhD at Duesseldorf University, with a research year at Cambridge. His connection with Clifford Chance began about 10 years ago with an internship at one of the firm’s German offices – followed by a part-time paralegal role whilst studying for his PhD. Adrian joined the London office as a trainee (including secondments to Madrid and Sydney), and ultimately qualified into the antitrust team in London.

Born and raised in Germany, with formative experiences in Argentina and Chile, Adrian developed a diverse range of interests, from playing musical instruments to swimming and rowing. He describes how he has always enjoyed socialising but that he struggled embracing and feeling comfortable with his identity as a gay man, which was a more gradual process.

“Even though I knew that I was gay from a very early age, it took me a while to come to terms with it and with myself.” He attributes this to a “relatively conservative upbringing or the fact that I did not really have any LGBTQ+ friends or role models growing up.” A strong connection to the LGBTQ+ community formed during his PhD studies, where he recalls the transformational experience of attending his first queer party with friends.

“Everything was new to me and yet it somehow just felt right,” he explains. “I discovered more of myself and eventually came out to my family shortly before I moved to London and started my training with Clifford Chance. I have since not hidden my sexual orientation anymore and now openly identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

When reflecting on standout moments in his career, Adrian found it difficult to pinpoint a single event, highlighting the multifaceted nature of his professional and personal growth. However, he considers his secondments to Madrid and Sydney to be particularly eventful and memorable points in his journey. He also remembers some deep conversations with members of Arcus, Clifford Chance’s global LGBTQ+ and allies’ network, and senior partners that have left a lasting impression on him.

In another memorable moment, Adrian had the opportunity to represent the London office in the firm’s ‘Real Contract’ campaign, reflecting on his journey with Clifford Chance and the impact it has had on him. Adrian’s powerful reflections are featured in this Real Contract video.

For Adrian, Clifford Chance distinguishes itself through its authentic commitment to inclusion. In fact, his experience with the firm’s LGBTQ+ affinity network has been nothing but positive.

“When I joined the London office, I wanted to join Arcus, the firm’s LGBTQ+ and allies’ affinity network, and immediately felt welcome,” he recalls. “Having just come out, I felt very nervous about being out and visible as a gay man in the workplace, but when I did, everyone I met welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at ease being myself. I have received so much support from colleagues at every level – from trainees to senior partners – which reassured me that the firm does not just pay lip service to inclusion but that this is a lived value.”

Throughout his career, Adrian has observed a significant shift in attitudes toward inclusion, in particular over the past decade. He believes that real momentum has driven inclusion initiatives and positively changed ways of working, emphasising the importance of sustaining this progress and keeping the momentum alive.

Looking ahead, Adrian hopes to see continued progress in LGBTQ+ equality, both in the workplace and in wider society. In particular, he notes how being LGBTQ+ encompasses a much wider spectrum than it is often remembered for.

“I think that people often forget what being LGBTQ+ means, namely that it encompasses a whole spectrum of experiences. My experience and lived reality as a white, gay cis man will be very different to that of many other people within the LGBTQ+ community. There are always things all of us can do better– through mentorship and sponsorship, for example, so I would encourage people to continue to strive for inclusion in any way they can. Inclusion is not a tick box, but an attitude.”

