Check out Miami Beach Pride 2025 in 12 stunning photos

Miami Beach Pride 2025 has just wrapped, and with an estimated 185,000 people turning out, it’s safe to say the party’s only getting bigger. Indeed, back in 2009, the Florida city’s first Pride saw 35,000 attendees. So, the appetite for celebrating queer love and community in one of America’s most iconic beach cities clearly hasn’t gone anywhere.

This year’s theme, ‘Embrace Your Journey’, was inspired by Alice in Wonderland – a nod to the surreal times we’re living through, perhaps, but also a reminder to celebrate the weird and wonderful paths we each take.

Amid a political climate that feels increasingly hostile to our community, it was powerful to see that the message of the weekend came through loud and clear: acceptance, love and visibility still matter, and Miami is going to celebrate them in style.

Festivities kicked off with the Mad Hatter’s VIP Tea Party at Lummus Park, where none other than Crystal Waters took to the stage and had the crowd moving from the first beat. Her set brought people together in that way only music can – shared joy, dancing in the sun, and not a care in the world.

As the weekend rolled on, the streets filled with a mix of locals and visitors of all ages, all soaking up the energy of Pride. The Delta Entertainment Stage featured a brilliantly diverse lineup that mirrored the community itself – from hometown favourites Tiffany and Oscar G to Drag Race icons Alyssa Edwards and Sasha Colby, and even house music legend Kiesza, the performances were packed with energy and heart.

On Sunday, Sasha Colby returned to the spotlight as one of this year’s Grand Marshals, leading the Pride Parade down Ocean Drive. The floats were elaborate, the costumes bold, and the atmosphere electric, amid this annual city-wide celebration of queer joy.

Miami Beach Pride 2025 captured everything that makes this community so special. It was a celebration not just of how far we’ve come, but a reminder that there’s always more to fight for – and plenty to dance about along the way.

Until next year, Miami.