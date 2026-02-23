Capco’s Matthew Petrak on ambition, coming out, and building inclusive workplaces

In this interview with myGwork, Matthew Petrak, a Senior Consultant at global management and technology consultancy Capco, discusses his career progression from his studies at the University of Chicago to his current role. He shares details about his journey discovering his identity, his professional achievements, and Capco’s approach to LGBTQ+ inclusivity. He also delves into his views on diversity and inclusion trends in the workplace and society, along with his hopes for future LGBTQ+ equality.

Hi Matt! Could you tell me a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at Capco?

Working at Capco was my first professional experience after graduating college. I studied Economics (Business Economics) and Statistics at University of Chicago, and during those years I worked as a statistical analysis research assistant, resident assistant, math teaching assistant, and private equity intern. I initially majored in biology instead of economics thinking I wanted to be a doctor, but exposure to consulting through college career fairs and the Out for Undergrad Business conference influenced me to want to combine my collaborative personality and love of problem-solving in a consulting career that would allow me to explore various business domains within finance and data fields.

Can you tell me about your childhood – where did you grow up; did you have any hobbies?

Growing up in LaGrange, Illinois, I developed a passion for problem-solving in math/science classes and in competitive settings like Math Team and Science Olympiad. Pools were also a big part of my childhood; in addition to swimming competitively from age 6-17, I lifeguarded, taught swim lessons, coached a swim team, and played 5 years of competitive water polo in my youth. I also loved creating art – usually through drawing but also through painting and ceramics. I switched schools because I struggled socially at my first grade school, but I ended up finding lifelong friends in high school whom I see weekly.

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

I didn’t really understand my queer identity until college. I’m lucky to have had many queer friends at UChicago who shared personal and theoretical conversations with me about queer identity and community. I tell my beautiful bi boyfriend today that I was practically raised as a queer person by bi women classmates of mine at UChicago – mostly my Hoover House housemates (UChicago has vibrant undergraduate house communities, each with their own cultures and traditions) who would talk with me in our lounge about our opinions, experiences, and hopes regarding the LGBTQ+ community.

Matthew and his boyfriend (Image: Provided)

I lived in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood for a few years after college and made more queer friends through Stonewall Sports kickball and dodgeball leagues, as well as through CMSA’s volleyball league. I also made queer friends professionally via my company’s LGBTQ+ affinity group Pride@Capco, conferences like Out for Undergrad and Out & Equal, and queer networking organizations like OutPro. I am currently the US Lead for Pride@Capco, and I have also served as Chicago Regional Lead and US Events/Community Lead for Pride@Capco.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

Although I like to think I am growing more as a data governance and compliance professional each day, standout moments for me include my promotions (from Associate Consultant to Consultant in 2022 and from Consultant to Senior Consultant in 2025), each time I’ve begun a new project (I’ve been on 6 at this point), my first piece of thought leadership (see here), and each time I’ve started a new community role at Capco, which have included overseeing onboarding and invoicing for a large Capco client and serving as US Lead for our Pride@Capco affinity group.

How does Capco strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

Capco creates and upholds policies that support LGBTQ+ employees, evidenced by Capco getting a 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for 10 years in a row as of 2026. We’re celebrating this achievement across US offices in a few weeks! Capco also provides funding, marketing support, and HR support to Pride@Capco to use on in-person and virtual events that promote education of LGBTQ+ topics, community, recruiting, and mentorship. As US Lead, I am aided in supporting Capco’s queer community by our iconic Global Pride@Capco Lead, Global community/culture leads, US Pride@Capco regional leads, US Pride@Capco workstream leads, and senior employee sponsors/mentors for Pride@Capco.

Throughout your career, have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards the importance of diversity and inclusion?

I have. Employees at Capco support other communities through our affinity group or community programming; Capco’s commitment to affinity groups is one of the reasons I joined. However, other major companies have reduced their affinity group support – especially for the queer community – in major and public ways in recent years. That both upsets me and makes me grateful to work with peers who empower each other to be their best self at work – one of Capco’s mottos/mantras is “Be Yourself at Work”.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

Oh my goodness, so many. Queer rights are vastly different throughout the world. Of course I would want people, regardless of where they live, to be able to have rights that would allow them to live, work, and thrive as their authentic selves without fear of imprisonment, violence, job termination, or lack of opportunity. I want companies to research industry standards for supporting LBGTQ+ employees. I want companies and people to focus on intersectional identities and that the queer community, despite holding a mosaic of shared experiences, is not a monolith. Love is love, and me watching Pokémon and making soup with my boyfriend is not hurting anyone.

Is there anything we haven’t discussed already that you would like to include?

Shout-out to all the folks at Capco and in my personal life who’ve built me up as a professional and person. Very grateful for you all!

