Brighton Pride 2024: See the parade in 15 fabulous pictures

Brighton Pride 2024 is in full swing, with this year’s parade seeing hundreds of thousands of attendees take to the streets of Brighton & Hove to enjoy this always stunning spectacle.

Beginning on Hove Lawns and making its way through the city in a sea of fabulousity, the parade finished at Preston Park, where the two-day FABULOSO fundraiser is being held.

During the weekend, headliners including Girls Aloud, Mika, Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Attitude will be there to report on all the on (and off) stage shenanigans.

Here, we’ve chosen 15 fabulous pics that show off the spirit of the Brighton & Hove Pride parade.

