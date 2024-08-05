Brighton and Hove Pride 2024: Day two highlights in pics, from Gabrielle to Mika

Back for its 51st year, Brighton and Hove Pride 2024 reached an epic – and practically rain-free! – finale yesterday (Sunday 4 August 2024).

(Image: Jim Carey Photography) (Image: Jim Carey Photography) (Image: Jim Carey Photography)

The second day of the LGBTQ extravaganza followed Saturday’s epic opener, which saw thousands march through the seaside town before an epic party at Fabuloso Pride in the Park in Preston Park, which saw a blistering headline performance from Girls Aloud.

For our rundown of Saturday (we got to interview Sophie Ellis Bextor!) click here – or read on for our highlights from Sunday!

Gabrielle rose again

Looking absolutely sensational in a lime green and sea blue printed suit and trouser combo, ‘Dreams’ singer Gabs filled Preston Park with her warm energy and soulful voice. She performed hits such as ‘Rise’, ‘Out of Reach’ and ‘Give Me a Little More Time’. A perfect, gentle set to ease a crowd of tired party-goers into day two.

Gok Wan: master of music as well as TV! (Image: Jim Carey Photography)

Gok Wan took to the decks

As the face of How To Look Good Naked and Say Yes to the Dress, TV star Gok knows a thing or too about presenting, and as such was a shoo-in to introduce Gabrielle, one of his “favourite singers of all time”, to the main stage. He stuck around to play some tunes later that afternoon.

Danny Beard served sparkle and stubble

OK, OK, there was no actual stubble in sight (perish the thought!) Our use of the word ‘stubble’ merely refers to Danny’s stage name! Following fellow Drag Race alumni Tia Kofi’s appearance the day before, Danny wore a slinky black and white number for her set. The star can currently be seen in Magnus Hastings’ drag-inspired photography exhibition Queen, on at Liverpool Walker Art Gallery until 25 August.

S Club had an S Club party

‘Never Had a Dream Come True’ singers S Club 7 – now just S Club, after band member Paul Cattermole passed away in 2023, and after fellow member Hannah Spearritt quit their reunion activities – played before headliner Mika on the main stage. Decked out in matching rainbow lycra ensembles, they performed hits like ‘Reach’, ‘Bring It All Back’ and ‘You’re My Number One’.

Lynks takes to the stage in Preston Park (Image: Jim Carey Photography)

Lynks had us in chains (our wordplay ability is suffering after the weekend)

What an outfit! Lynks – who we interviewed in Attitude’s print magazine earlier this year – offered an alternative to S Club and Mika’s main stage bubblegum pop with a rabble-rousing set, as did the likes of Peaches and Princess Superstar.

Mika performing ‘Relax, Take It Easy’ (Image: James Daly)

Mika ‘tried a little Freddie’

We can all but guarantee tens of thousands of people in Brighton and beyond are today humming ‘Grace Kelly’, ‘Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)’ and any number of Mika’s other irresistibly catchy showstoppers. It would have been hard to best Nadine, Cheryl, Nicola and Kimberley’s hit-laden set from the night before, but Mika had the crowd eating out the palm of his hand whether they knew his songs or not – such is the power of his whimsical lyrics, grandiose musicality and wildly expressive vocal stylings. Oh, and his multiple outfits, ranging from a devil-angel hybrid look with wings, to a cannabis-motif suit. Also, how does he look the same as in 2007?!

Brighton and Hove Pride returns in August 2025.