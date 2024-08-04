Brighton and Hove Pride 2024 returned with a bang for its 51st outing yesterday (Saturday 3 August 2024).

The LGBTQ festival kicked off with a parade at 11am, starting from the waterfront Hove Lawns.

(Image: Jim Carey Photography) (Image: Jim Carey Photography) (Image: Jim Carey Photography)

The procession called at iconic Brighton landmarks such as the West Pier and Royal Pavilion before ending in Preston Park, the site of FABULOSO, the main event of the weekend – where performers included Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Girls Aloud.

As Attitude heads back to Preston Park for day two, here’s a quick rundown of all the action from yesterday…

The parade kicked off at 11am (Image: Jim Carey Photography)

The Brighton & Hove Pride parade kicked off in style

The parade showcases hundreds of charities, community groups and small businesses, the emergency services, the NHS and representatives of other Pride organisations. Leading the Parade were a group of community representatives including Lady Phyll and UK Black Pride, and veteran activist Ted Brown of the Gay Liberation Front.

Lady Phyll marched in the parade and appeared on stage (Image: Kim Carey Photography)

Lady Phyll addressed the crowd…

Also appearing on stage at FABULOSO to share details of UK Black Pride, which is just around the corner, was Lady Phyll. UKBP returns to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on the afternoon of Sunday 11 August 2024.

Peter Tatchell on the main stage at FABULOSO (Image: Jim Carey Photography)

…as did Peter Tatchell

No Pride event is complete without an address from veteran human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell. Other speakers yesterday included Attitude publisher Darren Styles and Celebs Go Dating star Ella Morgan, who introduced Girls Aloud.

Davina Sparkle was a right drag

The next essential ingredient to a successful Pride: an array of drag talent. Davina wore a dress emblazoned with the Progress Pride flag. Another drag star to greet Pride-goers was RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World star Tia Kofi. Meanwhile, there were gender-queer performances from Jonny Woo and Billy Porter.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor joined a line-up that included Pose’s Billy Porter and Girls Aloud (Image: James Daly)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor murdered the Brighton dance floor

As well as performing hits ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Murder On the Dance Floor’ and ‘Get Over You’, pop veteran Sophie found time to chat with Attitude on the day. Read our exclusive interview here. The star also made our Instagram grid!

Girls Aloud were the headline performer last night (Image: James Daly)

Girls Aloud closed the show

From ‘Sound of the Underground’ to ‘I’ll Stand By You’, few stones were left unturned in Nadine, Kimberley, Nicola and Cheryl’s journey into their glittering discography. There were emotional tributes to late bandmate Sarah Harding, and a surprise performance with former Years & Years star Olly Alexander. Read our review of the set here.