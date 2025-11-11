Braze’s Kevin Virsolvy on allyship, authenticity, and inclusion

“Allyship is vital for LGBTQ+ progress. It’s an active verb – listening, educating, and taking a stand, even when uncomfortable.” In this insightful interview, myGwork spoke with Kevin Virsolvy, Senior Director of Marketing at Braze, to explore his unique career journey and his perspective on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and wider society. Kevin shares his personal experiences, discusses impactful moments in his career, and delves into Braze’s commitment to creating an open and inclusive environment.

Could you tell us a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at Braze?

My career began with a redirection from law to marketing after a gap year in London. I gained international experience through AIESEC internships in tech (Germany, NYC) and then spent two years in sales in France, advised by a mentor to gain sales experience to become a great marketer. Moving to the UK, I transitioned back to marketing, starting in a SaaS agency before specialising in demand generation on the client side, building expertise across UK, EMEA, APAC, and globally.

My introduction to Braze felt like destiny. While at Cannes Lions with my previous company, I asked the organisers for inspiration for the following year, and they immediately recommended Braze. I visited their beautiful cabana—a space unique to each business used for networking at the festival—where I spoke with a few people about Braze’s product and brand. They suggested I check their website for a role, believing I’d be a great fit. I did, and that’s how I came to be here today.

Kevin and his partner at their wedding (Image: Provided)

Once I’d reached the interview process, each step made me want to be a part of Braze even more. The entire team’s collaborative approach, the vision of the company, and the product and creativity behind the brand made me feel like this was the place for me to be at and I have had no regrets since.

Can you tell us about your childhood – where did you grow up; did you have any hobbies?

Growing up in a small, close-minded French village, I felt isolated despite a large loving family. My childhood was split between the outdoors and escaping into world maps. Geography, travel books, and languages became a powerful sanctuary of dreams and ambition.

While my parents and siblings were passionate about team sports, I always felt most at home in the water. I joined the local swimming team and eventually competed all the way to the national level. These experiences instilled in me the crucial values of resilience and discipline.

Ultimately, academia, books, and swimming provided me with the space I needed to grow and find my own identity.

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

My personal journey within the LGBTQ+ community has been shaped by hardship, learning, and ultimately, acceptance. As stated previously, lacking visible role models, I didn’t fully comprehend my feelings until later in life. Growing up, I endured teasing and bullying, as many people didn’t grasp the impact of their words and actions, and education on these matters wasn’t as widespread or transparent as it is today.

Kevin celebrates Pride with loved ones (Image: Provided)

However, I’m a “silver lining” kind of person, and these experiences allowed me to mature much sooner. They forged an internal strength I didn’t know I possessed. When I did come out, there were no apologies; I was unapologetically myself, a “take it or leave it” situation. While I did lose some people, I stood my ground: love me for who I am, or get out of my life. No compromise. This conviction truly cleared a path and space for the people I love and who love me in return.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

A major career highlight was successfully leading the City x City London event in May 2025. Braze City x City is a global event series designed to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and brands to explore the latest trends in customer engagement, gain insights into top-performing B2C campaigns, and discover the tools that power them. From the outset, I recognised the event’s significance and embraced the challenge of setting ambitious targets, providing hands-on support, and securing engaging speakers. Our collective efforts, spanning the global event team and the entire EMEA team, resulted in the largest event in our company’s history. To this day, customers, prospects, partners, and staff frequently refer to it as the benchmark for Braze’s aspirations. It was an experience that was both nerve-wracking and exhilarating, truly demonstrating what can be achieved through unified collaboration and partnership, and always aiming higher. And, of course, being interviewed by Attitude also ranks highly!

How does Braze strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

Braze has a strong commitment to inclusivity that is woven into the fabric of its culture. The company actively promotes an open space for LGBTQ+ employees through Pride@Braze, our dedicated Employee Resource Group. This group has representation in most offices and hosts events, workshops, and serves as a vital support network. Beyond that, Braze offers inclusive benefits like fertility, adoption and surrogacy support for same sex parents looking to grow their families. Most importantly, the leadership at Braze is genuinely invested in fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all underrepresented groups.

Throughout your career, have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards the importance of diversity and inclusion?

Over my career, I’ve seen diversity and inclusion shift from a box-ticking exercise to a genuine priority. Early on, it was mostly about compliance; now, it’s recognised as essential to culture and performance. The conversation has broadened to include LGBTQ+ identities, disability, neurodiversity, and socioeconomic background, and younger generations expect real action, not just statements. While progress isn’t perfect, the move toward authentic inclusion gives me hope that workplaces are finally starting to match their words with meaningful change.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

In the workplace, I advocate for genuinely inclusive policies beyond standard non-discrimination, including broader benefits, clear discrimination reporting, and mandatory training on allyship and unconscious bias. A policy alone isn’t enough; it needs an active, inclusive culture.

This is why I appreciate Braze’s inclusive culture. For example, normalising ‘parental leave’ instead of “maternity/paternity leave” would help same-sex parents, and Braze does that by offering equal parental leave opportunities for both birthing and non-birthing parents.

However, in wider society, it’s concerning to see regression in LGBTQ+ protections, impacting our family’s travel choices due to “risk” assessments. I hope society acknowledges that these regressions on laws and rights directly threaten our right to exist, ultimately a matter of love.

Is there anything we haven’t discussed already that you would like to include?

Allyship is vital for LGBTQ+ progress. It’s an active verb – listening, educating, and taking a stand, even when uncomfortable. True inclusivity needs everyone’s participation, and I appreciate our allies’ daily efforts.

