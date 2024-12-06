Baxter’s Sascha Hanselmann on championing LGBTQ+ inclusion and building authentic workspaces

“Diversity and inclusion should be ingrained in a company’s core values rather than being simply an afterthought or a box to check off.” Sascha Hanselmann, Business Unit Head, Pharmaceuticals—Central Europe at Baxter International Inc., shared insights with myGwork about his personal journey of self-acceptance, the significance of community, and Baxter’s dedicated efforts to cultivate a safe and inclusive space for all its employees.

Please talk about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at Baxter.

My entrepreneurial mindset was moulded from an early age by my family. My parents, who were consistently ambitious, initiated a business focused on selling forklifts in 1990, and I frequently accompanied them during negotiations. This experience played a crucial role in shaping my initial perceptions of business and strategy. Despite originally aspiring to study medicine after school, I redirected my path towards industrial engineering at the University of Applied Sciences in Munich. During my studies, I had the opportunity to intern at Hexal/Sandoz, where I gained valuable insights into how successful, large-scale organizations continuously seek opportunities to refine and optimise their processes.

In 2016, I took on the role of Head of Controlling for Sandoz UK. I revitalised the finance team there and was recognised with global team awards. This experience taught me the importance of building strong, motivated teams.

(Image: Provided)

I joined Aspen Pharmaceuticals, a South African company, as Head of Finance for Germany, Austria & Switzerland. Two years later, I was allowed to take on the role of Commercial Lead. Transitioning from a numbers-driven finance role into a commercial leadership position was initially daunting. Still, it quickly became an incredibly empowering experience that allowed me to broaden my impact on the business. In 2024, I transitioned to Baxter, leading the Pharmaceuticals commercial business across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. Throughout my career, my key strength has been challenging the status quo and fostering collaboration across departments to drive meaningful change.

Tell us about your childhood – where you grew up; did you have any hobbies?

My journey of self-acceptance was not without its challenges. Growing up in a rural area in a Catholic family surrounded by a predominantly Protestant community, I learned how to navigate differences early on. It was a common occurrence to hear the word ‘gay’ used as a slur, which made me and others fearful of being discovered. It wasn’t until years later that I found out that my childhood best friend was gay as well. Looking back, it highlights how much we kept hidden and how far we’ve come regarding openness and acceptance. This journey of self-acceptance, filled with fear and uncertainty, is one that many in the LGBTQIA+ community can empathise with.

When I finally gathered the courage to come out to my parents, it was an emotional and challenging experience. My mother cried, and both she and my father feared they had done something wrong or were somehow to blame. It was a difficult time for all of us, but having a younger brother helped take some of the pressure off me. Over time, my parents not only came to terms with my sexual identity but also fully embraced both me and my husband. Today, they are unwavering in their support, which is an incredible and comforting feeling.

My childhood hobbies included football, but I soon discovered my passion for tennis, inspired by Steffi Graf and Boris Becker. While tennis may seem like an individual sport, it taught me the importance of having a solid support system behind you. Even though you’re alone on the court, you realise how essential your team is—standing behind you and supporting your success. These experiences taught me valuable lessons in discipline and strategy, greatly benefiting me professionally.

Can you share your journey with the LGBTQIA+ community?

Like many LGBTQIA+ people, I felt isolated at first. The internet was a lifeline, and through online chat groups, I connected with others and met my now-husband. At the time, we were both too afraid to be out publicly. I vividly remember walking past a gay youth centre in Munich several times before finding the courage to go inside. When I finally did, being surrounded by people like me was liberating. Soon after, I participated in my first Pride parade in Munich in 2004.

(Image: Provided)

Over the years, I have become more open about my identity. For the past two years, I’ve organised LGBTQIA+ after-work events with Proudr, focusing on networking and discussions around diversity in the workplace. These events attract 50—70 people each month. Additionally, I’ve joined a local educational project where we visit schools to talk about coming out and explaining LGBTQIA+ terminology, which has been a rewarding way to give back.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

My most defining moment was transitioning from a finance role into company leadership. This shift allowed me to be open and authentic with my colleagues and drive the business’s success. I’m particularly proud of my relationships, as former colleagues have followed me to new companies, which is a testament to our trust and connection.

How does Baxter strive for inclusivity and open spaces for LGBTQIA+ employees?

From my very first interaction with Baxter, I felt welcomed. When the recruiting team contacted me, I noticed a Pride flag in their email signature, a small but meaningful gesture that signalled the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Baxter has continued demonstrating this commitment, creating an environment where LGBTQIA+ employees feel supported and valued.

I now represent Baxter’s European team on the Inclusion and Diversity committee. In this role, I help ensure that our policies support diversity and create an inclusive culture where everyone can be authentic at work.

Have you noticed any developments in attitudes toward the importance of diversity and inclusion throughout your career?

Absolutely. When I started in the pharmaceutical industry 16 years ago, diversity and inclusion were priorities for only some companies. However, things have changed significantly. Diversity and inclusion are crucial in the younger generations’ choice of where to work. Companies today understand that fostering an inclusive environment is essential for attracting top talent and driving innovation and growth. Ignoring diversity and inclusion is no longer an option for businesses that want to thrive in a competitive market.

What immediate improvements would you like to see in the future for LGBTQIA+ equality? How can we create safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ people on a global scale?

We’re living in a time when LGBTQIA+ issues are becoming increasingly politicised, and in some places, rights are being rolled back. This makes it more important than ever for companies to take a stand. Businesses can play a critical role in creating safe spaces by offering support for LGBTQIA+ employees through networks and benefits and promoting inclusion year-round—not just during Pride Month.

Is there anything we still need to discuss that you would like to include?

True inclusion happens when everyone feels accepted without explaining their background or fitting into a mould. I experienced this firsthand when I joined a CrossFit gym in Clapham, London. Despite being the weakest link during group competitions, the community fully embraced me. No one questioned my background; instead, they focused on helping me get stronger and improve. This sense of unconditional support is what we strive for—where every individual is empowered and valued for their unique contribution, creating a culture of mutual respect and growth.

