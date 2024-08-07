‘Inclusion is not just a policy; it’s a practice’

There’s been a lot of change lately. It’s happening everywhere, including for us at Avery Residential. We’ve recently undergone a rebrand and as part of that have entered a new collaboration with the charity Stonewall Housing.

It’s a partnership that underscores our dedication to inclusivity and diversity, specifically within the residential property business. Being the Managing Director and an out member of the LGBTQ+ community it’s been great to be at the forefront of this transformation, driving initiatives that align with the company’s values.

For context, Stonewall Housing is a national charity supporting LGBTQ+ individuals experiencing homelessness or living in unsafe environments across the UK. It aims to provide specialist housing advice and support, with a specific focus on mental health, substance misuse, domestic abuse, and supported accommodation. Its services include temporary housing, support for stable living conditions, and specialist advice to navigate complex housing systems, offering a vital lifeline to those in need.

Our collaboration will see the introduction of Stonewall Housing’s LGBTQ+ training programs to Avery Residential’s staff, enhancing their understanding and empathy towards the specific challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in the housing sector. So far only 40 organisations have received this training, but that does mean it’s got to 1,200 people.

The training is based on Stonewall Housing’s 40 years in the sector and covers a range of essential topics, including diversity, the specific issues that contribute to higher rates of homelessness among LGBTQ+ individuals, mental health, and recognising signs of domestic abuse.

“Inclusion and diversity should be at the heart of every business, and we’re proud to lead by example” – Thomas Avery

For me, we needed to incorporate this training. There was no way we couldn’t. Ultimately it enhances the quality of our services. Our goal is to create a ripple effect. We hope to inspire other companies to do the same. Inclusion and diversity should be at the heart of every business, and we’re proud to lead by example.

But we want to go beyond this. We’re coming to the end of Pride season and there’s a greater awareness these days of the need for allyship and support year-round, not just during Pride month. In a similar vein, we’ve pledged our ongoing support for Stonewall Housing, including fundraising efforts, awareness campaigns, and initiatives that promote LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

And that’s because this is personal to me. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I understand the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces, both in the workplace and in broader society. Nearly 20 years ago, when I was establishing myself and my business, resources like Stonewall Housing’s were scarce. Had such support been available then, it would have made a substantial difference not just in a training sense but even in easing the journey for many LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and professionals. I’ve spoken before about the culture I have experienced in property and how I want to counter it. I want Avery Residential to be a champion for LGBTQ+ rights and a steadfast ally to organisations like Stonewall Housing.

I want to invite other companies in the property industry to join us on this journey. Together, we can create a more inclusive, supportive, and also an equitable future for all. Inclusion is not just a policy; it’s a practice. It’s about creating an environment where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued. At Avery Residential, we’re committed to making that vision a reality.