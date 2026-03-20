Avani Museum Quarter review: A stylish, inclusive stay in the heart of Amsterdam

The Avani Museum Quarter feels like the kind of hotel you book once and then quietly recommend to everyone who asks where to stay in Amsterdam. Stylish, welcoming and brilliantly positioned, it delivers the rare triple threat of location, comfort and genuine personality.

Travelling here is refreshingly straightforward. Arriving by Eurostar drops you straight into Centraal Station, and from there it’s an easy seven-minute metro ride to the hotel. The newly-opened UK terminal in Amsterdam has transformed the return journey, with airport-style security, passport control and a spacious departure lounge all under one roof.

Set in the heart of the Museum Quarter, it places you just moments from the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum and the Stedelijk. Having the city’s cultural heavyweights this close is a luxury in itself, allowing you to wander in and out without planning your entire day around them. Vondelpark is also nearby, offering a welcome burst of green in between gallery-hopping.

What really sets the Avani apart is its approach to inclusivity

Step slightly beyond the museums, and you’ll find yourself in De Pijp, one of Amsterdam’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. It’s packed with excellent cafés, lively bars and restaurants that feel local rather than tourist-heavy, making it an ideal area to drift into once you’ve had your fill of Dutch Masters.

Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel, interior shot (Image: Supplied) Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel, exterior shot (Image: Supplied) Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel, interior shot (Image: Supplied)

The Avani has 163 rooms and, if availability allows, one with a canal view is well worth securing. More than 100 rooms overlook the water, and waking up to boats gliding past the windows feels instantly and unmistakably Amsterdam. Inside, rooms are bright and upbeat, with a playful palette of blues, pinks and yellows inspired by the city’s gabled houses and colourful streets. Beds are comfy, wi-fi is fast and reliable, and a Chromecast is a small but appreciated touch after long days spent walking around the city.

What really sets the Avani apart, though, is its approach to inclusivity. This isn’t a hotel that simply ticks a box. On arrival, I was welcomed with thoughtful LGBTQ+ merch, including a rainbow handheld fan, lip balm and other travel essentials. During Amsterdam Pride, the hotel even hosts events such as drag bingo nights, with plans underway to make them a regular fixture throughout the year.

Avani Museum Quarter is hard to fault

Wellness is another area where the Avani excels. Through a partnership with This.Is.Eden, guests can take part in active dance meditation sessions – a surprisingly joyful blend of movement, mindfulness and electronic music, often held in Vondelpark or in-room. For something more traditional, the 24/7 Avani Fit gym is impressively well equipped with Technogym machines and virtual training options.

Throughout the hotel, the service is warm and attentive. Everything is spotless, the atmosphere is relaxed, and the breakfast delicious – generous, fresh and well worth making time for. In the evening, the nearby Selva restaurant is worth a visit for Latin American food, panoramic views of the skyline and cheerful rainforest decor.

If you’re looking for a hotel that places you at the centre of Amsterdam’s art, canals and café culture, while offering a genuinely inclusive, feel-good stay, the Avani Museum Quarter is hard to fault.

avanihotels.com