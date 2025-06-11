Join Team Attitude: we’re hiring a senior writer to work across our print and online channels
The world’s most popular LGBTQ+ media brand is looking for an experienced writer to join our team
Attitude is the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand, spanning print, digital, online, social, video, and live events. It is also the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe. Through a distinctly UK lens it speaks to the world, celebrating gay/bi/queer culture, while uplifting the wider LGBTQ+ community.
We are recruiting a full-time UK-based Senior Writer to support the Editor-in-Chief and the wider team in managing Attitude’s print and online editorial output.
This role requires someone who is dynamic, adaptable and thrives under pressure, particularly when working towards tight deadlines.
The role
- Supporting and working alongside the Editor-in-Chief in the day-to-day running of Attitude’s editorial output.
- Working primarily across Attitude print and digital/online, also supporting the brand’s three annual tentpole events: The Attitude Awards (October), The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards (June/July) and Attitude 101 (February).
- Managing the daily online news/content output.
- Writing 2 x online news stories per day.
- Editing copy from the team’s Newswriter, including drafting SEO-friendly headlines and driving traffic growth.
- Working on longer form features and content for print and online.
- Planning the print magazine with the Editor and working with the editorial team to deliver the issue to print.
- Weekend work at key festivals and activations as required.
- Managing the online coverage of our three key Attitude events.
- Working with the social media team to amplify content and drive traffic.
Who we’re looking for
The ideal candidate will have:
- At least three years’ experience as a newswriter at a well-known media or publishing brand
- A strong understanding of the LGBTQ+ community, current news and affairs, and trends in music, film, TV, and culture
- A working knowledge of SEO, including how to structure articles, write headlines, and optimise content for search visibility
- Experience with WordPress and Google Analytics 4
- Proficiency in social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads)
- Knowledge of Apple News, HTML/CSS, Outlook 365, Slack, and Teams would be beneficial
- Experience capturing on-camera content is a plus
- Familiarity with Flipboard, Buffer, Medium, Later, Trello, Substack, and Reddit a plus
Location, salary & benefits
- Salary dependent on experience with an uplift following successful completion of a six-month probationary period
- Benefits include a company pension scheme and 25 days’ annual leave (plus bank holidays)
- Based in Surrey (RH7 6PB) on a rural business park with stunning countryside views, 45 mins by train from Clapham Junction/Victoria to Dormans/Lingfield stations
- Dog-friendly office 🐶
- Staff socials and a fun, friendly team
How to apply
- To apply, please send your cover letter with your CV, and links/examples of your work to jobs@streampublishing.net
- Deadline for applications: Friday 20 June 2025
- Due to the high volume of applications, we regret that we may not be able to respond to each applicant individually.