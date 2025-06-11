Join Team Attitude: we’re hiring a senior writer to work across our print and online channels

Attitude is the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand, spanning print, digital, online, social, video, and live events. It is also the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe. Through a distinctly UK lens it speaks to the world, celebrating gay/bi/queer culture, while uplifting the wider LGBTQ+ community.

We are recruiting a full-time UK-based Senior Writer to support the Editor-in-Chief and the wider team in managing Attitude’s print and online editorial output.

This role requires someone who is dynamic, adaptable and thrives under pressure, particularly when working towards tight deadlines.

The role

Supporting and working alongside the Editor-in-Chief in the day-to-day running of Attitude’s editorial output.

Working primarily across Attitude print and digital/online, also supporting the brand’s three annual tentpole events: The Attitude Awards (October), The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards (June/July) and Attitude 101 (February).

Managing the daily online news/content output.

Writing 2 x online news stories per day.

Editing copy from the team’s Newswriter, including drafting SEO-friendly headlines and driving traffic growth.

Working on longer form features and content for print and online.

Planning the print magazine with the Editor and working with the editorial team to deliver the issue to print.

Weekend work at key festivals and activations as required.

Managing the online coverage of our three key Attitude events.

Working with the social media team to amplify content and drive traffic.

Who we’re looking for

The ideal candidate will have:

At least three years’ experience as a newswriter at a well-known media or publishing brand

A strong understanding of the LGBTQ+ community, current news and affairs, and trends in music, film, TV, and culture

, current , and trends in A working knowledge of SEO , including how to structure articles, write headlines, and optimise content for search visibility

Experience with WordPress and Google Analytics 4

Proficiency in social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads)

(Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads) Knowledge of Apple News, HTML/CSS, Outlook 365, Slack, and Teams would be beneficial

would be beneficial Experience capturing on-camera content is a plus

is a plus Familiarity with Flipboard, Buffer, Medium, Later, Trello, Substack, and Reddit a plus

Location, salary & benefits

Salary dependent on experience with an uplift following successful completion of a six-month probationary period

with an uplift following successful completion of a six-month probationary period Benefits include a company pension scheme and 25 days’ annual leave (plus bank holidays)

and (plus bank holidays) Based in Surrey (RH7 6PB) on a rural business park with stunning countryside views, 45 mins by train from Clapham Junction/Victoria to Dormans/Lingfield stations

on a rural business park with stunning countryside views, 45 mins by train from Clapham Junction/Victoria to Dormans/Lingfield stations Dog-friendly office 🐶

🐶 Staff socials and a fun, friendly team

How to apply