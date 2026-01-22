We’re hiring five roles across Attitude and our sister title Rolling Stone UK

Attitude sits at the heart of LGBTQ+ culture in the UK, telling stories that matter across politics, entertainment, fashion and community. As part of Stream Publishing, we also produce Rolling Stone UK, bringing global music and culture conversations to life through print, digital, social and live experiences.

From cover shoots with world-class talent to our tentpole Attitude Awards, Attitude 101 and Attitude Pride Awards events, alongside the Rolling Stone UK Awards, live interviews, major brand partnerships and cultural moments that travel far beyond the page.

Now, as our editorial, events, video and commercial output continue to grow, we’re expanding the team.

We’re currently recruiting for five roles across social, video, sales and operations, offering the chance to help shape some of the most visible and influential media projects in UK culture right now.

See below for the five roles we’re recruiting:

Social media video producer

Social video editor

Account manager, advertising sales

Executive assistant to the managing director

Part-time finance director

Social media video producer

Attitude & Rolling Stone UK – Full-time, hybrid (Dormansland, Surrey)

About the role:

We’re looking for a creative, culturally fluent Social Media Video Producer to work across Attitude and Rolling Stone UK — two of the most influential media brands in music, popular culture and LGBTQ+ life.

This is a hands-on, ideas-driven role for someone who lives and breathes social content, understands how culture moves online, and thrives in fast-paced, high-profile environments. You’ll be out in the world shooting content at events and cover shoots, capturing behind-the-scenes moments, developing new formats and helping shape how both brands show up across platforms.

Working closely with our Social Media Manager and the wider social and editorial teams, you’ll play a key role in bringing our editorial, talent and events to life through video-first, platform-native content.

Key responsibilities:

Shoot and produce social-first content across Attitude and Rolling Stone UK, including live events, cover shoots, interviews and brand partnerships

Capture compelling behind-the-scenes content that adds personality and access to our channels

Edit short-form video optimised for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts and X

Develop new content formats and creative ideas to drive engagement and growth

Collaborate with editorial, events and commercial teams to support wider brand goals

Support live and reactive posting around events and cultural moments

Ensure content is on-brand, platform-appropriate and aligned to each title’s voice

Track trends and platform changes, feeding insights back into the team

About you:

Proven experience producing social-first video content

Confident shooting and editing on mobile and/or professional cameras

Strong platform knowledge and creative instincts

Comfortable working in fast-moving, live environments

Organised, adaptable and ideas-led

A genuine interest in music, culture and LGBTQ+ life

Willingness to work evenings/weekends around events when required

What we offer:

Work across two iconic, globally recognised media brands

Access to major artists, talent and cultural moments

A collaborative, creative team with room to grow

£30k–£35k salary depending on experience, five weeks’ holiday a year plus Bank Holidays, pension contribution

Social video editor

Attitude & Rolling Stone UK – Full-time, hybrid (Dormansland, Surrey)

About the role:

We’re looking for a skilled, ideas-led Social Video Editor to edit and elevate all video output across Attitude and Rolling Stone UK.

This role sits at the heart of our video strategy. You’ll be responsible for editing short-form social content across platforms as well as longer-form YouTube pieces, while actively contributing ideas to improve formats, pacing, storytelling and overall performance.

Working closely with our Social Media Producer and the editorial teams, you’ll help shape how our video content looks, feels and performs.

Key responsibilities:

Edit all short-form social video content across platforms

Edit longer-form video pieces for YouTube, including interviews and features

Apply strong storytelling, pacing and structure to maximise engagement

Optimise edits for different platforms, formats and aspect ratios

Add captions, graphics and light motion where appropriate

Collaborate with producers and editors to refine briefs and outcomes

Help ideate new video formats and creative approaches

Manage multiple edits and deadlines efficiently

Stay on top of editing trends and platform best practice

About you:

Proven experience editing social and digital video content

Strong proficiency in industry-standard editing software

Confident working across both short-form and long-form video

Editorially minded, with great attention to detail

Proactive, creative and comfortable suggesting improvements

Organised and reliable under pressure

Interest in music, culture and LGBTQ+ life

What we offer:

The chance to work across two iconic media brands

High-quality editorial and event-driven content

A creative environment that values ideas and craft

£30k–£35k salary depending on experience, five weeks’ holiday a year plus Bank Holidays, pension contribution

Account manager, advertising sales

Rolling Stone UK – Full-time, hybrid (Dormansland, Surrey)

About the role:

We are looking for a commercially-driven Account Manager, Advertising Sales, to grow advertising and partnership revenue across Rolling Stone UK’s platforms.

This is a sales-led role for someone who enjoys opening doors, pitching ideas, building relationships and closing deals, while also managing and growing existing client accounts. You will work closely with editorial, commercial and events teams to deliver creative, high-impact commercial solutions for brands.

Key responsibilities:

Sales and revenue

Sell advertising and partnership opportunities across print, digital, social and live events

Proactively develop new business opportunities and manage a healthy sales pipeline

Meet and exceed individual revenue targets

Confidently pitch Rolling Stone UK to media agencies and direct brand clients

Account management

Manage and grow a portfolio of advertising clients

Identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities across platforms

Ensure campaigns are delivered smoothly and in line with client expectations

Act as the main commercial point of contact for assigned accounts

Agency and client relationships

Build and maintain strong relationships with media agencies and direct brands

Attend client meetings, presentations, events and industry functions

Represent Rolling Stone UK professionally and credibly in the market

Collaboration and delivery

Work closely with editorial, production and events teams

Contribute ideas for creative commercial packages and partnerships

Support sponsored content, partnerships and special projects as required

About you:

Essential

Proven experience in media or advertising sales

Confident, persuasive communicator with a strong commercial mindset

Comfortable prospecting, pitching and closing deals

Target-driven, organised and self-motivated

Strong relationship-building and account management skills

Able to work at pace in a fast-moving media environment

Desirable

Experience selling across print and digital platforms

Existing agency or direct client contacts

Interest in music, popular culture and entertainment

Experience working with premium or heritage media brands

Salary and OTE:

£30k basic salary with total on-target earnings (OTE) of £45k+, inclusive of commission. OTE is based on clear, achievable revenue targets, with strong performers able to exceed this level.

Why join Rolling Stone UK?

Work with one of the most iconic media brands in the world

Real responsibility and ownership of revenue and accounts

Opportunity to grow within an ambitious and expanding media business

Exposure to high-profile brands, talent and live events

Supportive, collaborative and commercially focused team culture

Executive assistant to the managing director

Stream Publishing Limited – Full-time, hybrid (Dormansland, Surrey)

About the company:

Stream Publishing Limited is a leading UK media business and the owner of two of the world’s most influential popular culture brands: Attitude, the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ media platform, and Rolling Stone UK, the UK edition of the iconic global music and culture title.

With a portfolio spanning print, digital, social, live events, awards and international partnerships, Stream Publishing operates at the intersection of media, entertainment, fashion, politics and culture.

About the role:

We are seeking an exceptional Executive Assistant to support the Managing Director in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and highly visible media environment. This is a senior EA role requiring absolute discretion, sound judgment and the confidence to operate at board and stakeholder level.

The successful candidate will act as a true right-hand assistant to the MD, ensuring the smooth running of their professional life while proactively anticipating needs, managing priorities and acting as a trusted gatekeeper.

Key responsibilities:

Provide comprehensive, high-level EA support to the Managing Director

Proactively manage an exceptionally busy and varied diary across publishing, events, partnerships and travel

Act as first point of contact for senior stakeholders, partners, talent, and advisors

Draft, review and manage correspondence on behalf of the MD where appropriate

Diary, travel and logistics

Coordinate complex UK and international travel, accommodation and itineraries

Manage schedules across multiple time zones and commitments

Ensure the MD is fully briefed ahead of meetings, events and public appearances

Business and operational support

Prepare agendas, board papers, presentations and briefing documents

Track actions arising from board and senior management meetings

Liaise with internal teams across editorial, commercial, events and finance

Support confidential projects including acquisitions, partnerships and strategic initiatives

Manage expenses reconciliation

Events and brand activity

Provide EA support around major events such as awards, launches and live experiences

Assist with guest lists, schedules and VIP coordination when required

Act as a calm and capable presence during high-pressure live environments

Confidentiality and governance

Handle sensitive information with absolute discretion

Maintain secure filing, records and documentation

Support governance, compliance and company administration where needed

About you:

Essential

Proven experience as an Executive Assistant or PA supporting a senior leader, ideally in media, publishing, entertainment or a similarly dynamic sector

Highly organised, detail-driven and able to juggle competing priorities with ease

Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal

Confident dealing with senior executives, high-profile individuals and external partners

Calm under pressure, solutions-focused and resilient

Absolute discretion and integrity are non-negotiable

Desirable

Experience supporting a founder, MD, or CEO in an entrepreneurial business

Familiarity with publishing, events or talent-led environments

Strong PowerPoint/presentation skills

Comfortable working flexibly when business demands require it

What we offer:

A unique opportunity to work at the heart of a culturally influential media business

Exposure to globally recognised brands and high-profile projects

A trusted, senior role with real autonomy and responsibility

Competitive salary commensurate with experience

Part-time finance director (1–2 days per week)

Stream Publishing Limited – Part-time, hybrid (Dormansland, Surrey)

About the company:

Stream Publishing Limited is a profitable, growing UK media business and the owner and publisher of Attitude, the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ media platform, and Rolling Stone UK, the UK edition of the world-famous music and culture brand.

The business operates across print, digital, social and live events, with strong commercial partnerships and a lean, experienced senior team. Stream Publishing is well established, entrepreneurial in spirit and focused on building long-term value from its brands and IP.

About the role:

We are seeking an experienced Part-Time Finance Director to provide senior financial leadership alongside our Managing Director, working closely with an existing full-time Financial Controller and a part-time Accounts Assistant.

This is a hands-on, strategic role, focused on improving the timeliness, quality and insight of monthly management accounts produced from Sage, while also supporting financial strategy, forecasting, governance and decision-making at board level.

The role is expected to require one to two days per week, with flexibility around how this is structured. It would suit an experienced FD looking for a high-quality portfolio role with genuine influence, rather than a light-touch advisory position.

Key responsibilities:

Financial oversight and management accounts

Provide senior oversight of the production of accurate, timely monthly management accounts

Work closely with the Financial Controller to improve consistency, pace and clarity of reporting

Ensure Sage data is robust, well-structured and translated into meaningful management information

Review and challenge results, trends and variances, adding insight and commentary

Strategy, planning and insight

Lead on budgeting, forecasting and rolling re-forecasts

Oversee cashflow management, working capital and liquidity planning

Support scenario planning and medium-term financial modelling

Act as a trusted commercial sounding board to the Managing Director

Board and stakeholder support

Prepare and review board-level financial reporting and packs

Support conversations with external advisers, accountants and tax specialists

Ensure appropriate financial governance, controls and compliance are in place and proportionate to the business

Contribute senior financial judgement to strategic discussions and key decisions

Business evolution and change

Bring experience of supporting businesses through growth, transformation or transaction-related processes

Help ensure financial reporting, controls and documentation are of a standard suitable for external scrutiny

Support the business in being “financially ready” for future opportunities, without unnecessary bureaucracy

About you:

Essential

Proven experience operating at Finance Director level, or as a very senior Financial Controller with FD-level responsibility

Strong, hands-on background in management accounts and financial reporting

Comfortable working directly with accounting systems (including Sage) and underlying data

Commercially minded, pragmatic and solutions-focused

Confident working in an owner-managed, entrepreneurial environment

Able to balance attention to detail with strategic perspective

Desirable

Experience in media, publishing, creative or IP-led businesses

Exposure to M&A, investment processes or exit preparation

Portfolio FD experience

Strong communication skills and ability to influence at senior level

Time commitment and package:

1–2 days per week, flexible and hybrid

Competitive day rate or pro-rata salary, commensurate with experience

Opportunity to play a meaningful role in a profitable, growing business with strong brands and a capable senior team

How to apply:

Please send a covering letter and your CV to jobs@streampublishing.net.