Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, returns to celebrate 2025’s LGBTQ+ trailblazers

Now more than ever, authentic representation matters, and Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, is returning to champion the leaders and changemakers shaping the LGBTQ+ landscape.

Highlighting 100 LGBTQ+ pioneers across 10 sectors, the list includes both familiar names and those who’ve quietly made an impact in fields where their achievements have often gone unrecognised.

The list will be complemented by one Trailblazer of the Year, whose influence is set to resonate strongly throughout 2025.

The selection spans ten critical sectors: Media & Broadcast; Film, TV, and Music; Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics; Third Sector & Community; Financial & Legal; Fashion, Art & Design; Sport; Travel; Business; and The Future supported by Clifford Chance.

Attitude 101 returns on 14 February, 2025 (Image: Attitude)

“Attitude subscribes to the maxim ‘You cannot be what you cannot see,’ and our annual list of LGBTQ+ trailblazers exists to platform, and thereby make visible, role models in all walks of life,” states Attitude’s publisher, Darren Styles OBE. “Whatever you dream you might be, your sexuality, gender, age or ethnicity is no barrier to being the happiest and most fulfilled you.”

The highly anticipated list will make its debut in a special edition of Attitude magazine on Friday, 14 February, with honourees gathering for a prestigious reception at the stunning Rosewood London. The full roster will be simultaneously published across Attitude’s digital platforms, enabling global access to these inspiring narratives of achievement.

Bentley’s Chief Communications and D&I Officer Wayne Bruce emphasises the resonance of this year’s timing: “On behalf of Bentley Motors and our BeProud colleague network, we are honoured to introduce you to the LGBTQ+ trailblazers changing the world today. It is particularly meaningful to make this announcement on Valentine’s Day – a day when we are all invited to celebrate love.”

The Attitude 101 issue will be available from Friday 14 February.