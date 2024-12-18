Arosa Gay Ski Week: The ultimate gay winter holiday destination turns 20 in style

Get ready to mark two decades of winter magic as Arosa Gay Ski Week celebrates its 20th anniversary in the Swiss Alps from 18 to 25 January 2025. This isn’t just a ski week; it’s a full-throttle celebration of Pride amid the snow, that’s drawn LGBTQ+ adventurers from across the globe since 2005.

The breathtaking slopes of Arosa Lenzerheide await, offering over 225 kilometres of pristine runs suited to everyone, from seasoned pros to those trying on skis for the first time. Expert guides will lead group tours for adventurous spirits, while beginners can learn the ropes from skilled instructors.

(Image: Michel Poulain/Arosa Gay Ski Week)

Beyond the skiing, the region has something for everyone. Lounge in the sun on mountaintop terraces, indulge in spa treatments, or explore the alpine beauty with activities like snowshoe hiking, tobogganing, or horse-drawn sleigh rides. For the truly adventurous, there’s ice skating, curling, and cross-country skiing.

Show-stopping shenanigans amid the snow at Arosa Gay Ski Week 2025

When the sun sets, the party truly begins. The nightlife of Arosa Gay Ski Week is world-renowned, and this year’s 20th edition promises to be bigger and better than ever. Nightly themed parties with DJs, drag performances, and special appearances from queer icons will light up the week.

(Image: Aaron Cobbett/Arosa Gay Ski Week)

Signature events like the Splash Pool Party and the hilariously camp Arosa Drag Race are set to return alongside brand-new surprises to celebrate this milestone year. Don’t miss the classical concert in the village church or the fondue night with a sleigh ride under the stars – both offering unique and magical moments in this winter wonderland.

Tickets and how to get there

(Image: Arosa Gay Ski Week)

The journey to Arosa is part of the adventure. Begin with a scenic train ride from Zurich Airport to Chur, then switch to the iconic Arosa line for an unforgettable ascent through snow-dusted landscapes. Whether you’re here to carve up the slopes, soak in the nightlife, or simply connect with fellow adventurers, this week offers something truly special for everyone.

Reservations for Arosa Gay Ski Week 2025 are now open, and early booking is highly recommended to secure the best deals on accommodation, lift passes, and event access. For all the details, event schedules, and to reserve your spot, visit the Arosa Gay Ski Week website.