Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky review: A perfect trip of tulips, food, and luxury

Settled in a comfy chair at the award-winning Tailor bar in Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, I feel as if I’m floating. I’m completely relaxed — all my cares are long gone. No, I haven’t had any space cakes or been to one of the city’s many coffee houses. I’ve simply enjoyed the most perfect shower ever, which has sent me into a deep sense of relaxation. And a full body massage has been booked for the next day!

As soon as we arrive in Amsterdam, we are whisked out of the centrally located hotel for a Dutch Heritage Gastronomy experience, where we taste local flavours of herring, smoked eel, stroopwafel, apple pie, cheese, and wine. Our guide, Thijs van Royen, keeps the energy up with a brisk pace and many an entertaining tale as we go. Who knew that a former Hell’s Angel would make the best apple pie?!

A room at the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam (Image: Provided)

After a chance to refresh in that amazing shower, I rejoin the group to sample a vast array of exquisite dishes in The White Room, courtesy of three Michelin-starred chef Jacob Jan Boerma and chef de cuisine Tristan de Boer. From North Sea crab to porcini-flavoured ice cream, our taste buds are taken on an international tour with a strong dose of Asian flavours complete with wine-pairing option.

The next morning, we indulge in a feast in the hotel’s stunning Wintergarden. In this 19th-century, glass-covered inner garden, a veritable banquet is served with all manner of treats, plus champagne. Throughout the day, guests can also enjoy tea and cake, lunch and dinner at the Grand Café Krasnapolsky, as well as in-room dining. In the evening, there are light bites and cocktails in The Tailor bar — its name and interior decor pays tribute to hotel founder Mr. Krasnapolsky’s first craft.

The spa at the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam (Image: Provided)

The Krasnapolsky is made up of 55 canal houses and offers 402 rooms. The Deluxe room with stunning views of Dam Square is more than comfortable with plenty of space, neutral colours, and thoughtful design. The king-size beds are simply divine and heaven to fall into after a day of exploring. We’ve already covered the shower, but the semi-open bathroom is well equipped, and Amouage toiletries elevate the sense of luxury.

With Anantara being a Thai brand, the hotel spa embraces the spirit of Eastern philosophies, with expert therapists who combine classic techniques with aromatherapy oils to send guests off into a blissful state of zen.

On our first full day in Amsterdam, we journey out of the city to the nearby Tulip Experience Amsterdam as part of the Tulips in Bloom package offered by the hotel. Between March and May, the country fields are alive with the rich and vibrant colours of more than 500 carefully cultivated tulip species. As part of the experience, guests can enjoy an informative tour and a gourmet picnic in the fields surrounded by flowers but away from the crowds. Beautiful!

Our final night sees us try the hotel’s Dining by Design experience, where we enjoy Dutch kingfish, lamb, and Strawberries Romanoff in the supreme comfort and privacy of the hotel’s Royal suite overlooking Dam Square. The perfect end to a perfect trip.

Rooms start from £264pp; anantara.com