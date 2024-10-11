Accenture’s Andreas Oberholzer on being consultant by day, drag queen Betty Business by night

Andreas Oberholzer is not one to let society define him. Instead, he forges his own path. He works as a marketing consultant at Accenture while also being a firm advocate for the LGBTIQ+ community. While some individuals prefer to keep their professional lives separate from their personal passions, he has made it his advocacy to harmoniously blend both aspects. Thus “Betty Business” was born – a drag queen on a mission to bring laughter to the community and inclusivity to the corporate landscape. His journey from a small Swiss town to the corporate corridors of Accenture is one guided by self-confidence and a testament to the power of living authentically.

Growing up in a small rural village in Switzerland posed difficulties for him, and it took him a while to learn to accept himself as he did not have any role models to look up to. Seeking validation and support, he turned to a peer-to-peer coaching platform, where he for the first time was able to get answers to his burning questions. “Exchanging with someone my age who is also gay and learning about his coming-out experience was very reassuring. It helped me accept my own identity and become confident in it. I came out soon after the exchange.” he shares. This experience soon later ignited his passion for helping others navigate their identities.

While studying at the University of St. Gallen (HSG), Andreas developed a strong commitment to LGBTIQ+ advocacy. Andreas founded the “Pride Month @HSG” initiative on campus, focused on raising awareness and encouraging open dialogue about LGBTIQ+ inclusion among students, staff and in the city of St. Gallen. He remembers: “The morning started with the local radio station covering the start of Pride Month. It feels so rewarding to have established an annual queer tradition at this rather traditional business school.” Andreas’ success further fueled his passion for positive change. This was only the beginning of his efforts in forging his own path.

While completing his studies in business administration and innovation, Andreas found himself in various marketing roles. However, rather than pursuing the traditional agency route he felt a strong inclination toward consulting for marketing departments. Despite initial insecurities stemming from his perception of the industry as a heteronormative culture, Andreas persevered and found kinship. “Through recruiting events, and especially one LGBTIQ+ focused event, I met several people from Accenture, and I could really see myself among them.” Andreas believes that workplaces can and should embrace people bringing their full self to work. “My friend told me about Accenture’s inclusive work environment. I got curious and did some research and found out about their great programs for inclusion and diversity. They are even top ranked in LGBTIQ+ metrics. Learning all this made me want to join the company.”

Upon his first year at Accenture, he became involved with the LGBTIQ+ Employee Resource Group (ERG). “One of my first steps in the first weeks in the company was to contact our Accenture Switzerland LGBTIQ+ ERG leaders to ask how I could support them,” Andreas explains. Andreas emphasises the importance of allies in promoting LGBTIQ+ equality. He calls on allies to speak up against discrimination, stating, ” when LGBTIQ+ people are physically or verbally attacked, I count on allies to oppose.” He shares that he confidently attended the company’s Christmas party in drag without worrying about his colleagues’ reactions and expresses, “It feels amazing to be in an environment where you feel completely accepted and supported for who you are.” His goal is a world where acceptance and respect are the norm, not the exception. He emphasises, “I want more kindness in society.” Now co-leading the LGBTIQ+ Employee Network in Accenture Switzerland, his main objective is to establish inclusive environments and programs that empower fellow employees.

In his ongoing mission to make the world a kinder place, he also pursues another endeavor where he blends the typically reserved corporate environment with the vibrant world of drag through his alter ego, Betty Business. His drag performances challenge traditionality, bringing creative expression into the everyday work landscape. He believes that “Drag can serve as a powerful tool to challenge conventional notions of professionalism and promote a more diverse and inclusive work environment.” and encourages us all to question established conventions. As Betty Business he shares his vision to encourage more people and companies to infuse more “pink and glitter,” in their workplaces metaphorically representing inclusivity, diversity, being human and having fun. “Employers should be invested in fostering an inclusive workplace that embraces everyone the way they are,” he asserts. “In times of generative AI, being super polished, adapted, and reserved is something that machines will excel at. What will differentiate us from AI is our authentic human personality.” Andreas believes that companies that embrace such values will not only enhance employee satisfaction but also improve performance.

Betty Business (Image: Provided)

Despite Accenture’s supportive LGBTIQ+ inclusion programs, Andreas understands the need for continued progress in broader societal contexts. “While some years ago, I had the perception that it’s more and more the norm to accept LGBTIQ+ people, I now feel that it’s again becoming okay to be openly against LGBTIQ+ people.” His concern is palpable, particularly considering rising anti-queer sentiment in the media and violence against community members.

At the heart of Andreas’s advocacy is a desire for understanding within the community and beyond. “There is an infinite number of identities, orientations, beliefs, values,” he explains. “What is important for me is that people become open and curious to learn more.”

Follow Betty Business on Instagram @betty.business.ooo

