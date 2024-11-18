ABB’s Ulises Diaz on becoming a leader at his company’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group

“What I want to see in everyone is the feeling of freedom — freedom to be who they really are. It is not about benefits; it is about what we deserve as humans.” Ulises Diaz is a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and a dedicated professional at ABB – a global technology company known for its commitment to innovation and inclusivity. Ulises’ journey from a young boy in Sonora, Mexico, to a leader in an LGBTQ+ Employee Resources Group (ERG) at ABB is as refreshing as it is inspiring.

Ulises began his ABB career on the customs team, starting as a temporary employee and later working his way to an outsource position. Three years of dedication later, an entirely new role was created for Ulises within inventory control. This position allowed him the space for continual growth within the company and has been a pivotal part of his career for the past five years.

Ulises’ connection with the LGBTQ+ community has evolved in parallel with his career, and significantly, throughout his life. It wasn’t until college that he found the courage to embrace his identity as a gay man. This journey was not without challenges. When Ulises came out, his parents initially struggled to accept him. However, thanks to ABB’s ERG inclusive programs, Ulises found a supportive network that resonated with his experiences.

“What I want to see in everyone is the feeling of freedom” says Ulises (Image: Provided)

For three years, Ulises has been an active member of ABB’s ERG Pride. In the past year, he has also taken on the role of ERG Pride leader for ABB’s plants in Mexico. In this capacity, Ulises not only represents the LGBTQ+ community within the company but also helps foster an inclusive workplace culture. This active leadership has engaged colleagues globally and promoted a safer, more inclusive environment for all employees.

At ABB, Ulises has witnessed a profound commitment to inclusivity. “We have a zero-tolerance code of conduct against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation,” he explains. The company fosters an atmosphere where employees can “come as you are,” as reflected in its global ERG outreach campaigns. ABB offers a robust suite of benefits for LGBTQ+ employees, including parental leave, life insurance, and support through the Employee Assistance Program.

Ulises is optimistic about the future, noting, “for ABB, diversity is welcomed and celebrated as part of a culture of inclusion and equity”. The company continually strengthens its policies and programmes to ensure that every employee, regardless of their background, is valued. Despite the progress made at ABB, Ulises recognises that challenges remain both within the workplace and society at large. He recalls moments of anxiety, such as taking a cab to work, when he would worry about judgment based on his identity and expression. Experiences such as this mean Ulises’ aspirations extend beyond organisational policies. He wishes to see a world where every single person can embrace their authentic selves without fear of judgment or harm.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with love and respect” adds Ulises (Image: Provided)

“What I want to see in everyone is the feeling of freedom — freedom to be who they really are,” he declares. “It is not about benefits; it is about what we deserve as humans.”

Ulises attributes much of his personal success to the constant support he has received from family and friends, as well as the sense of community he has found at ABB. Reflecting on his journey, he emphasizes the importance of being conscious of how we treat each other. “Everyone deserves to be treated with love and respect,” he affirms.

Ulises’ unique path from a boy with a passion for dance to a leader advocating for LGBTQ+ rights shows the true impact of self-acceptance and community support. With several incredible achievements under his belt (including completing a marathon!), Ulises is a powerful example of finding your voice and using it to positively influence others. By sharing his experiences and standing in solidarity with his peers, he hopes to inspire others to embrace their true selves and advocate for a more inclusive world.

ABB is a proud partner of myGwork, the LGBTQ+ business community. Find out more about LGBTQ+-friendly job opportunities at ABB.