Yungblud on masculinity: ‘I’m liking looking like a boy for the first time in a long time’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Attitude cover star Yungblud says he feels able to “embrace my masculinity” more than in the past.

The ‘Zombie’ singer is our latest cover star, and just last week was acknowledged as the Pride ICON award winner at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the Peninsula London.

Speaking in an interview, he told Attitude: “Some days I’m still gonna walk out the house with lippy on, but I know for this period in my life, I’m liking looking like a boy for the first time in a long time.”

“I’m actually gonna say I’m pretty proud of myself,” he added. “I’m proud of myself for fucking getting my shit together and building up my strength again.”

“I’ve got this really forward, masculine, sexual aggression that I need to get out, and I can either do that by shagging and partying, or by taking a more centred route,” he furthermore added.

Speaking on-stage at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the Peninsula London, the pansexual singer said: “The thing about Yungblud and what’s becoming most powerful about it is that it is an umbrella for people to be who they are.”

To read Yungblud's Attitude cover interview in full, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine