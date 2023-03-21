You’s Lukas Gage commends Diplo’s ‘not not gay’ comment: ‘I don’t think we need to label everything’

You and The White Lotus star, Lukas Gage, has nothing but warm words for Diplo after he said he was “not, not gay.”

The DJ, 44, recently appeared on the podcast High Low with EmRata aka Emily Ratajkowski. As the two discussed Diplo’s sexuality he also revealed: “I’m sure that I’ve got a blowjob from a guy before.”

Diplo also said he’s “more of a vibe guy,” rather than focusing on gender.

Speaking to Variety on Wednesday 16 March Lukas was asked for his thoughts on Diplo’s comments.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people who have that same exact experience but maybe don’t have the confidence or the honesty to talk about it like that.”

On the subject of labels the You actor also said: “There’s going to be people on either side saying that he’s not labeling himself enough.

“I commend him on his honesty and I don’t think we need to label everything and have it all figured out. Things can be in a gray area and don’t have to be so black and white.”

“My mom’s cool. She’s like a cool little hippie lady.”

Lukas, who memorably featured in a rimming scene in The White Lotus season one with Murray Bartlett, was asked what his mum thinks of that sort of scene.

“She says, ‘That’s a great ass. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed.’ My mom’s cool. She’s like a cool little hippie lady. With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe.”

Lukas’ You character was also seen enjoying a golden shower in the series’s most recent season.

Previously, Lukas has shown a liberal attitude to sex scenes and kinks on TV and in film. He recently told The New York Times that it would be a “disservice” not to reflect those.

On THAT scene with Murray Bartlett Lukas said in January 2022 he wanted to “normalise rimming.”

He added: “I think that, like, ass-eating needs to be talked about more. In the script, it was sex, and we’ve seen sex on TV. Let’s have some ass-eating.”

“It’s the greatest compliment that I can get on anything that I’m playing.”

Variety also asked the actor about representation and hearing from young queer fans. Lukas said being able to show people they’re not alone is “the greatest gift that I can have in this job.”

“It’s the greatest compliment that I can get on anything that I’m playing. People say to me, ‘Why are you always in wacky situations and crazy stuff?’

“But if I have a kid saying, ‘I felt seen in that and I feel connected to this character,’ if I am part of that conversation, then that’s an honor and a huge compliment,” Lukas closed.

The White Lotus is streaming on NowTV and You is streaming on Netflix.