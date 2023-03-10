Lukas Gage on You’s golden shower scene and value of showing kink on screen

Lukas Gage has addressed his golden shower scene in Netflix show You, while decrying the “disservice” of not depicting kink on-screen.

The star’s character was shown to have an affinity for watersports in the hit drama’s recently released fourth season.

Lukas has previously made headlines for his on-screen sex scene in The White Lotus, in which his and Murray Bartlett‘s characters are seen engaging in rimming.

“Maybe because I’m not married with kids, I’m like, I’ve got to give it away while I can” – Lukas Gage

“If we’re showing this character [on You] who has a hidden kink and he’s struggling with being honest, or a guy [on The White Lotus] who is having his first queer experience with his boss, I feel like it’s a disservice to not see that,” Lukas said in a recent interview with the New York Times.



Lukas also addressed his You co-star Penn Bagley recently saying he no longer wants to do sex scenes. “I totally respect Penn and his views,” Lukas said. “Maybe because I’m not married with kids, I’m like, I’ve got to give it away while I can.”

The sex-positive star also discussed calls for on-screen sex scenes to be ditched, calling the discourse “a little weird.”

In the interview in question, a journalist broached the subject of the “wider discourse advocating for ditching sex scenes altogether.” The article then links to a Newsweek story, headlined ‘Gen Z’s Distaste for Sex Scenes Sparks Hollywood Censorship Debate’.

“It is a little weird,” Lukas responded. “I get a lot of backlash in my DMs about it, saying, ‘That’s so disgusting.’ And that pisses me off because I don’t want to yuck anyone’s yum.



“But a lot of people can have a hard time separating the actor from the character. And then, suddenly, people are coming up to me at Starbucks asking [if the scene was real]. People forget it’s make-believe.”