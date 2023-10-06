Drag Race UK fans crown Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney the ‘PERFECT guest judge’

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK saw Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney appear as a guest judge and she’s quite rightly been crowned the “PERFECT guest judge.”

It was the collab we needed right now and it went down a treat!

The young star appeared on Drag Race UK series five’s second episode to help judge the design challenge.

This week the queens were tasked with designing a look for the category: “Pet Shop Gurls Couture’. The queens had some helpful tips from former British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful along the way before making it to the main stage.

They all showed off their looks for Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Yasmin, who provided some extra glam to the proceedings.

The Heartstopper star, who plays Elle Argent in the series, came with more than a few animal-themed quips to commentate on the runway. Then, during the critiques of the tops and bottoms of the week, was full of praise for the queens.

She also appeared to be living for the lip-sync between Alexis Saint-Pete and Miss Naomi Carter. Overall, we think Yasmin enjoyed her time on Drag Race UK! And fans loved her too.

One person posted afterward that, “Yasmin Finney is a PERFECT guest judge.”

Another person agreed writing, “YASMIN FINNEY WAS SO NICE,” adding, “BRING HER BACK.”

Yasmin was also labeled “probably the best and most down to earth judges they’ve had on drag race,” by someone else who also wrote that “I wanted to cry tears of joy watching her speak.”

“Isn’t Yasmin Finney well nice!” someone else posed, while another X user said they were “in love,” with the Heartstopper star.

“Yasmin Finney was the only highlight really,” was one person’s assessment of the episode, while someone else typed: “yasmin finney was the PERFECT guest judge fr, get her on every season pls.”

And there are many more posts with similar levels of adoration for the young Attitude Pride Award winner. We love to see it!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs every Thursday on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer from 9pm.