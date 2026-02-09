Margot Robbie listened to Kate Bush on the set of Wuthering Heights: ‘Soundtrack to my life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Margot Robbie, speaking in a new interview with Attitude, has discussed the influence of Kate Bush and Charli XCX on her new film “Wuthering Heights“ , adding that the former provides “the soundtrack to my life.”

Naturally!

The new movie from Saltburn director Emerald Fennell, which co-stars Jacob Elordi, is based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë and set against the natural beauty of the Yorkshire Dales.

The story, involving a toxic love between characters Cathy and Heathcliff, famously inspired Bush’s number one hit of the same name from 1978.

Margot attends the UK premiere of “Wuthering Heights” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square (Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Asked if Kate was on the “Wuthering Heights” playlist, Margot replied: “Of course. You can’t make Wuthering Heights without listening to that,” adding: “Kate Bush is just the soundtrack to my life.”

“Kate Bush is just a constant” – Jacob Elordi

Euphoria actor Jacob meanwhile added: “Kate Bush was constant [on-set]. I think that’s just being alive! There may have been a Charli XCX song or two.”

“Emerald [Fennell, the director] always had Charli in my mind,” added Margot. “Even at the beginning, she was like, ‘I want Charli’. She was speaking to Charli before we even made the movie.”

Emerald meanwhile told us of collaborating with Charli on the soundtrack to the film: “She sent me things on the brat tour. Nobody works harder than Charli, and no one is more delightful and talented. She was working 23 hours a day and found time to make this unbelievable music for the film.”

Margot with Jacob Elordi in “Wuthering Heights” (Image: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Barbie star Margot meanwhile added that while she’s “conscious” of what art she consumes when making movies, she’s read Wuthering Heights “front to back three times, and then, in pieces, I don’t even know how many times!”

“Wuthering Heights” will be released in UK and Irish cinemas from 13 February 2026.