‘Will & Harper’s trans representation is more than just a word – it’s a lifeline’

I first realised I was different at a very young age. One of the earliest stories my mum loves to tell is about the time she hid all my clothes, leaving only dresses in my cupboard. I was about four years old. Instead of playing along, I pulled my version of a Uno reverse card: I put my pyjamas back on.

As I grew up, the divide between me and the other girls became even clearer. While they dreamed of being princesses, I wanted to be a Power Ranger. They played with dolls and pretend makeup, while I was deep into Yu-Gi-Oh, Call of Duty, and WWE with my brothers.

I grew up in a traditional environment, though, where being different wasn’t just frowned upon – it was shameful. Every day, I was reminded that I wasn’t living up to the idea of what a girl “should” be. I was constantly told to be like everyone else, to be like the other girls. Without any LGBTQ+ representation to look up to, all that negativity felt like gospel truth. So I tried – God, did I try – to fit in. But the more I pushed myself to be someone I wasn’t, the harder I struggled. And one thing became clear: it wasn’t worth it.

My journey has been one of acceptance, but also overwhelming isolation and fear. It still is, I’ll admit. I never saw myself on TV or in movies, and I didn’t come across books that told stories like mine. It left me wondering: did I even matter?

On 27 September, the documentary Will & Harper is set to be released on Netflix. It follows actor Will Ferrell and his friend Harper Steele, who came out as trans in 2021, as they embark on a 17-day road trip across the US. Over the years, representation of LGBTQ+ lives in the media has expanded in films, documentaries, TV, books… But the release of Will & Harper shows us that LGBTQ+ people are finally in the spotlight, and that it really is possible for mainstream media to share stories that speak to the complex realities of these individuals.

It cannot be denied that representation matters, not only for those who see themselves reflected on the screen, but for everyone. It is transformative. For many years, LGBTQ+ characters were either absent or portrayed via harmful stereotypes. Gay and trans characters were a depiction that served to alienate instead of include. Will & Harper is more than just entertainment; it is a piece that calls for change by giving LGBTQ+ people a platform to freely tell their stories. It is a piece that provides support, hope, and a reminder that we trans people are not alone. That we matter.

In a world where trans rights are still under attack, where trans people face disproportionate levels of discrimination and violence, media representation educates, advocates and empowers. Will & Harper educates, advocates and empowers.

It is a reminder to everyone that empathy and understanding are key for allyship, and by showing the challenges, triumphs, everyday fears and experiences of trans people, the documentary offers a space for everyone to learn and build bridges with the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a journey where misconceptions are dismantled, stories long-overdue are recognised, and understanding of the trans experience is provided – for those within the community and those who seek to understand.

I cannot express the impact representation like this has on people like me who, for so many years, never had anyone to look up to that mirrored their realities, or knew that there were allies who want to learn how to be a friend. In this documentary, Will Ferrell is the friend who is unconditionally supportive and learning to be an ally; Harper Steele is the friend who opens up about her story as a trans woman. It just proves that no matter who you are, no matter how old you are, being yourself and being a good friend makes all the difference in the world.

Representation is more than a word – it is a lifeline. And with films like Will & Harper, we are a step closer to a world where everyone, regardless of gender identity, can see themselves reflected, heard, and understood.

Rayyan is an ambassador for Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people’s charity. Just Like Us needs LGBT+ ambassadors aged 18-25 to speak in schools – sign up now.