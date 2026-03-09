The White Lotus Season 4 newcomer Corentin Fila already has a string of queer-friendly roles under his belt

The White Lotus Season 4 is well underway, with newcomers Vincent Cassel, Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Corentin Fila set to film in the French Riviera.

They will join an ensemble that already includes Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Sandra Bernhard and more.

As casting excitement floods the internet for the much-anticipated fourth series, fans have uncovered French actor Fila’s list of LGBTQ+ films and TV roles.

Corentin Fila rose to fame after starring in the coming-of-age film Being 17

The 37-year-old’s breakout role came in the 2016 French coming-of-age film Being 17, directed by André Téchiné and co-written with Céline Sciamma.

The story follows Fila as Thomas Charpoul alongside Kacey Mottet Klein’s character Damien Delille, two seventeen-year-old boys who go from high-school enemies to lovers.

Other queer performances include his supporting role in 2024’s La Maison on Apple TV+, a fashion drama that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at an iconic French haute couture house. Fila’s character, Solal Batetana, has a steamy affair with a male colleague.

Fila plays a farmer turned escort in 2023 Amazon Prime Video series Escort Boys

To add to your must-watch list, there’s also the 2023 Amazon Prime Video series Escort Boys, which sees him playing one of a quartet of men alongside Guillaume Labbé, Thibaut Evrard and Simon Ehrlacher who go from farmers to escorts in a bid to save their struggling farm.

Previously filmed in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, Season 4 of The White Lotus will follow a new set of hotel guests in its latest location: the French Riviera.

Previous actors who have starred in the murder mystery series include Jennifer Coolidge, Aimee Lou Wood, Lukas Gage and Sam Nivola, among others.

When is The White Lotus Season 4 coming out?

The plot for Season 4 has not yet been revealed. The season is expected to be released in 2027.