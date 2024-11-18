‘Humans are walking paradoxes’: Unicorns stars Jason Patel, Ben Hardy on trailblazing film

James Krishna Floyd: You both immersed yourselves in the roles of ‘Luke’ and ‘Aysha/Ashiq’. Do you feel like the experience has changed you at all as actors, or maybe even as people?

Ben Hardy: It took me a little bit of time to drop the ‘Luke’ physicality and voice. My partner at the time would often reference my actions and vocal qualities as being ‘Lukeish’. As for if they still linger, I think not. But who knows, maybe there’s some of the lovely ‘Luke Tilson’ in me somewhere. As an actor, I’ve become less technical and more instinctive – thanks to the trust I could place in your and Sally’s direction [Sally El Hosaini co-directs]. I didn’t feel as much of a need to control my performance by watching playback after every take. I’m rolling with this method for now. Let’s see how my next few films pan out.

Jason Patel: I didn’t have much to compare it to since this was my first lead role in a film. I was constantly learning new skills as well as things about myself that I didn’t expect. I am an over-enthusiastic person, so intensity and deep-diving into something is where I thrive. I am a different person after the experience than I was before and I hold a piece of ‘Aysha/Ashiq’ in my heart.

Ben Hardy as Luke in Unicorns (Image: Tiff)

James: Ben, I feel like this is your first role where you get to show the full range of your impressive emotional depth. What do you feel are the main differences between working on studio films and indie ones?

Ben: I’d say it’s less studio vs indie and more about the ethos of the film. Correct me if I’m wrong but I’d say Unicorns is performance-driven.

James: For sure. It all starts with character.

Ben: Sure, so does every movie to an extent, but the ‘action’ that’s taking place is largely within Luke and Aysha’s psyches. The greatest conflict for Luke is the internal conflict. There’s no explosions or CGI monsters to take on. And I’m sure you wouldn’t have wanted them even if we could have afforded them.

Jason Patel as Ashiq in Unicorns (Image: Tiff)

James: Jason, when I cast you, you said it felt like ‘destiny’ that this role came to you. I agree. But do you feel a weight in representing the Gaysian and the South Asian queer community now? Or do you believe that ultimately artists just represent themselves individually?

Jason: Look, it may sound ridiculous to a lot of people saying words like ‘destiny’ but since I can remember I just drilled it into my head that I was put on earth to make a positive difference, and this role is a part of that. I’m not meant to be a political leader, but I can make an impact by being creative.

And I feel honoured to represent such a vibrant community. I was always the one to be ‘the first’ to do something so I always felt like I would be the one to make some noise for anyone underrepresented. That’s partly because I have a big mouth! I focus on giving myself to the process of being vulnerable, truthful and respectful. That’s when silenced voices can be heard authentically. It’s not performative.

I think as an artist I can represent a community and myself. It’s knowing when it is appropriate to acknowledge that this is either a moment for myself or a moment for the collective. I only have one mouth, and I can’t speak for everyone all the time, nor would they want me to, but I can open the opportunity for multiple voices to platform and grow.

Bolly-Illusion as Bolly in Unicorns: (Image: Tiff)

James: The film has – luckily – been very successful so far. With audiences and awards. But what is the most important to you?

Ben: They’re intrinsically linked. Awards can help get people to watch the film. But if I had to choose one I would say audience. Sure, it would be great for this film to continue winning awards. But if it can help someone feel less alone with their own sexuality struggle, if it can help someone feel less afraid to be their authentic self, even if it can make someone laugh at the end of a bad day. These are the wins that are why I love doing what we do.

Jason: I have had personal recognition for this film and I am thankful as it’s boosted my career. And I want to be a part of more amazing stories. But with Unicorns I think this is an audience film. As soon as an audience sees it, we don’t own it anymore and I love that audiences constantly take this film. Would I love for us to win big awards? Absolutely, because it gives a chance for more people to discover the film who necessarily wouldn’t have. Seeing this develop before our eyes here and abroad has been mind-blowing.

James: I know you believe similarly to me that strict labels for sexuality, gender and most identities can potentially be restrictive. And that we humans are walking paradoxes that can evolve at any moment. But surely in this divisive world, there is a comfort in having a tribe? How should we react to hateful rhetoric from world leaders?

Jason: I don’t have the answer, but what I do know is that it starts with respect for one another. Labels are so people can feel respected, safe, and find a sense of belonging. Everyone growing up is in drag, finding out who they are, where they fit in, and why they are on Earth. It’s hard, and harder when people are rejecting you and your freedom even when you aren’t hurting anyone.

I always kill things with kindness, and I am always up for listening and discussing these topics because people just sometimes go into fight-or-flight mode when we are trying to just understand one another. It is deeply disturbing what is currently occurring with world leaders. They are using fear and paranoia to push selfish agendas. I tell everyone that as scary and unsettling this time continues to be, we must look at this as a positive opportunity to become united. We must support our community and share knowledge. There is so much misinformation and we can combat that tangibly with the internet and our voices to educate. It’s amazing to be protesting but I would also advocate for other forms of protesting. Infiltrate from the inside and power to the people!

James: Ben, it’s been a pleasure to see you experience a big increase in your queer fans as a result of this film. Have you had anyone recognise you yet for the film? Generally what has the feedback been from the regular public?

Ben. I’ve had a lot of love from the queer community for this film. Something I’m extremely grateful for. I’ve had a lot of ‘Lukes’ or people who’ve been with ‘Lukes’ tell me how authentic the character felt for them. And told me they had a cathartic experience from watching the film, and that it’s helped them process their own past sexuality struggles. I feel honoured to be a part of a film that can have such an impact.

Jason: I think Ben is a gay icon!

James: What do you think that audiences will think of the film?

Ben: I think there’s a presumption that this film is a dark, gritty art house movie. But what they’ll get is more of a joyous, life-affirming love story. Filled with charm, charisma and colour. A celebration of love transcending barriers.

Jason: Echoing Ben, this film really isn’t what people expect. It’s fun and addictive. My hope is audiences own this film and run wild with it. The queer community has the special power of getting behind something and propelling it to new heights. This is the year of ‘BRAT’ and Unicorns is BRAT if I say so myself.

James: I’m so proud of what you both did for this film. Thank you. But I’ve been told that the guy who wrote and directed the film is a humble genius.

Jason: I agree, as it takes one to know one!

Ben: I didn’t have much contact with the writer/director as I wrote all my own lines and gave myself all my own direction. But I’ve heard he’s a nice guy. KIDDING!

Unicorns is nominated for seven British Independent Film Awards and is available to watch now on Netflix.