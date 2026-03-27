Ty Tennant hails dad David Tennant’s LGBTQ+ allyship while starring in queer short Every Time I See a Yellow Car (EXCLUSIVE)

The Tennant family have long established themselves as LGBTQ+ allies, and Ty Tennant is no exception.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at BFI Flare this week, he hailed his father David Tennant‘s, LGBTQ+ allyship, while starring as Olly in Every Time I See a Yellow Car.

The queer short thriller follows Olly, a man haunted by a childhood tragedy and a recent assault, and alongside his brother Liam (Sam Buchanan), the pair find themselves spiralling into the chaos of revenge.

Ty describes his character as “shy” and “trying to find themselves” after being troubled by the circumstances of his recent ordeal.

“That was probably the most difficult thing to tackle” – Ty Tennant on authentic queer storytelling in Every Time I See a Yellow Car

“There are moments of liberation and freedom for him, but it sort of, in those moments, it’s always kind of malnourished,” he said.

One scene in particular was difficult for Ty but fulfilling: “There’s a clubbing scene, and going to gay bars myself, but I’m also straight. But having that element… that was probably the most difficult thing to tackle.”

He explained: “Because obviously I don’t have that experience, but I also wanted to give the most authentic way I can.”

“I felt really comfortable in that space” – Ty on queer spaces

In a bid to do the role justice, Ty said he was initially uncertain whether he was the right choice, though after dancing with professionals in the gay bar on set, he said: “I felt really comfortable in that space.”

That ease, he admitted, comes from his family, as both his father David and mother Georgia Tennant have demonstrated unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community over the years.

David has helped raise thousands of pounds for LGBTQ+ charities, including wearing a TARDIS badge displaying the trans flag colours, which helped raise £18,000 for the Albert Kennedy Trust.

“It’s really disappointing” – Ty on LGBTQ+ acceptance

“My thing has always been, do whatever you want, just don’t get in the way of anyone else,” said Ty. “The idea that people that can’t be themselves is, I don’t want to swear, but it’s really disappointing.”

“I don’t understand why there’s so much outrage about it,” said the 23-year-old. “I just think there’s such a beauty in it.”

Ty explained his family feel comfortable in the queer space, having members of the LGBTQ+ community among family and friends.

“I don’t really see him as David Tennant. He’s my dad” – Ty on David Tennant’s LGBTQ+ allyship

On his father’s advocacy for the community, he explained it is just in his nature: “The position that he’s in with having fame, being brave enough to just say his piece and not care about what anyone thinks, that feels really nice.”

“I don’t really see him as David Tennant. He’s my dad,” said Ty. “It’s not for show… it’s a clear translation of his character.”

Every Time I See a Yellow Car is currently screening at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, running from 18 to 29 March.