Troye Sivan drops eye-popping artwork and release date for new LP Something To Give Each Other

Troye Sivan has announced that his new album Something To Give Each Other will be out on 13 October.

The star also unveiled the artwork for his upcoming third album – including the cover, in which his smiling face appears between the legs of an apparently naked body.

Troye Sivan’s album cover for ‘Something To Give Each Other’ (Image: Polydor Records)

A record label rep has described the LP as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship.”

Today, Troye also released the music video for ‘Rush’ – the first single from the album.

Discussing the song in a statement, Troye said: “‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a two-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer.

“Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Troye has also shared this press image to kick off his new era (Image: Stuart Winecoff)

Something To Give Each Other is Troye’s first album since 2018’s Bloom.

The 28-year-old’s return to music follows his appearance in controversial TV show The Idol. (“It’s a TV show,” Troye recently told GQ. “People can hate it, people can love it. I really don’t mind.”)

The five-part HBO series starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd was released earlier this year to negative reviews.