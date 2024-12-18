Chanel Stewart, a teenage trans voice actress who was set to appear as a trans character in the upcoming Disney and Pixar animated series Win or Lose, has expressed her disappointment after the studio decided her character would no longer be trans.

Stewart, in an interview with Deadline, revealed she received word from the studio this week to inform her that although she and her character would remain in the show, it had been decided the character would instead be a cisgender girl.

“I was very disheartened,” Stewart told the publication. “From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.”

In a statement, Disney commented on the decision saying: “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognise that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.” Win or Lose, which is about a co-ed softball team in a middle school preparing for its championship game, is set to stream on Disney+ early next year.

Stewart’s mother also weighed in on the debacle. “It was upsetting because my daughter is transgender and this is her life. I felt like it was very important that we not hide that fact,” she said.

“There may be some parents out there who are not ready to have that conversation, but this is the world that we live in and everyone should be represented. Everyone deserves to be recognised. And it felt like it was just another setback for the LGBTQ community, because it’s very hard on transgender teenagers … transgender people, period. Especially when you’re young and you’re trying to figure out how to navigate this world that you live in and be able to grow into your own person.”

“I just felt like if I don’t do this, it wouldn’t make sense”

Recalling how she first came to be involved with the series, Stewart explained it began after she spotted an advert on X in which Pixar was seeking “an authentic, 14-year-old transgender girl to voice a transgender teenager in a new animated series.”

“I was exactly what they wanted to a T, and that’s why it felt so right. It felt just so right,” she explained. “I immediately asked my mom if I could do it, because I just felt like if I don’t do this, it wouldn’t make sense. You know what I mean?”

Although the studio’s decision has disappointed the young actress, she remains proud of her participation in the series. “I’m definitely one of the first [transgender girls] to do this!” Stewart said of the gig. “It’s a true honor to be a part of queer history.”