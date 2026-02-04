The Traitors stars Jessie Stride and Amanda Collier to appear at free London LGBTQ+ festival

The Traitors stars Jessie Stride and Amanda Collier are set to appear at an LGBTQ+ daytime festival in London this Valentine’s Day.

The pair have been announced as part of the line-up for a National Student Pride event taking place on 14 February 2026 at the University of Westminster. Promoted with the tagline “Traitors, drag queens & lesbians, what more could you want??”, the festival will be free to attend.

Stride and Collier, who both appeared on the BBC hit competition series, are listed alongside drag performers Rhys’ Pieces, Sophia Stardust and Miss Leigh Ding, with the event promising a mix of drag, community celebration and LGBTQ+ visibility.

What else is National Student Pride 2026 offering?

The daytime festival forms part of National Student Pride 2026, a two-day programme running from Friday 13 to Saturday 14 February, bringing together celebration, discussion, careers support and nightlife across central London.

Across the weekend, organisers will host the return of the UpSkill Careers Afternoon on Friday 13 February at LSE, featuring panels, workshops, networking and skills sessions aimed at LGBTQ+ students and early-career professionals. That evening will also include a welcome party and the National Student Pride Awards at G-A-Y Heaven.

Saturday’s daytime festival at the University of Westminster will feature two stages with panel discussions, interviews and performances, a music stage showcasing emerging LGBTQ+ artists, the UK’s largest diversity-focused careers fair, a charity and community marketplace with more than 40 organisations, and the return of the popular therapy puppy room. Discounted drinks and club nights across the weekend are also included for wristband holders.

Both Stride and Collier, who is a lesbian, competed on The Traitors Season 4, which premiered on BBC One in January, and saw Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby emerge as winners.

Where can I secure tickets?

Organisers have described the event as a daytime festival open to students and allies.

The event takes place on Friday 14 February 2026 in London. Entry is free, but tickets must be booked in advance. Secure tickets here.