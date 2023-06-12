Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee make history as first publicly non-binary Tony winners

Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first publicly non-binary people to win Tony Awards last night (Sunday 11 June 2023).

Some Like It Hot star Ghee won Leading Actor in a Musical at the theatre awards ceremony in New York City.

Meanwhile Shucked star Newell took home best featured actor in a musical.

“Thank you for seeing me, Broadway” – Tony winner Alex Newell

In their acceptance speech, Newell said: “Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here as a queer nonbinary fat Black lil’ baby from Massachusetts.”

They continued: “To anyone that thinks they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Meanwhile Ghee said in their acceptance speech: “My mother raised me to understand that my gifts that God gave me were not about me. To use them to be effective in the world, to help somebody else’s journey.

“So thank you for teaching me how to live, how to love, how to give. For every trans, nonbinary, gender-nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn’t be, you couldn’t be seen, this is for you.”

Last night’s ceremony has also made news after Parade director Michael Ardem had his pro-LGBTQ speech censored by CBS.

“Growing up, I was called the F-word more times than I can remember,” he reportedly said. “And all I can say is that now I’m a f****t with a Tony.”

The theatre veteran’s use of the word “f****t was bleeped out by the broadcaster.

The ceremony took place in United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights. Into the Heights Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, who is queer, presented the awards.

Another gay winner at last night’s ceremony was Will & Grace star Sean Hayes. He took home Best Leading Actor in a Play for Good Night, Oscar.