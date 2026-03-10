Tom Daley shows off workout routine in underwear in latest YouTube vlog

Former Olympic champion Tom Daley is keeping fit after retiring in 2024, giving viewers a glimpse of his workout routine in his latest YouTube vlog.

The video, titled We Threw A Party…, shows Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black preparing to meet friends Sophie and Liam at their home in California.

In the lead-up to the event, Daley can be seen in just his underwear working out on a treadmill in his bathroom.

“It’s my way of getting a workout in when you got kids” – Tom Daley on his semi-nude workout routine

“So I randomly got a Pelaton and I have it in my office bathroom because I don’t have very much space, but it’s my way of getting a workout in when you got kids to like squeeze it in as

and when you can,” he said.

Daley and his husband, Black, have two sons born via surrogacy: his eldest, Robert “Robbie” Ray, born on 27 June 2018, and their youngest, Phoenix Rose, who was born on 28 March 2023.

The video marks more than two weeks since Daley last posted to his YouTube channel, sparking excitement among fans over his return.

“Aw finally the return of the Black-Daley family” – one fan celebrated Daley’s return to YouTube

“Aw finally the return of the Black-Daley family. Please keep vlogging. I miss this,” one user wrote in the comments.

Another said: “Welcome back! Thank you for sharing bits from your life again.”

Later in the video, Daley is seen trying on outfits for the event he and his husband were hosting, wearing leather trousers and a silver mesh vest.

The candle-lit dinner party featured a selection of bites, including sweets, a cheese board, light bites and various other buffet foods.