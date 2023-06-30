Tom Allen arranges gay couple’s dream wedding in BBC show marking 10 years of same-sex marriage

Tom Allen will help one lucky LGBTQ+ couple pull out all the stops as they prepare to tie the knot in an upcoming BBC show.

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of same-sex marriage being legalised in England and Wales and 2024, a decade since the first wedding took place.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, TV star Tom will be on-hand to arrange the wedding of their dreams for one gay couple.

Within the one-off, Tom will recount the extraordinary story of the fight for equal marriage from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m looking forward to making this joyous celebration of love & gay marriage” – Tom Allen

He will meet up with inspiring community trailblazers who helped make this day possible.

Elsewhere, the You’re Fired presenter will reflect on his own experiences of growing up as a gay man and how things have changed in recent years.

The chosen couple will also get access to some of Tom’s famous friends who will offer up their help for the big day.

Celebs will come together to make sure everything from the entertainment to the outfits are spot on.

Tom Allen said: “The fact that same sex couples couldn’t get married here just ten years ago means we should never be complacent about the progress we’ve made and so it’s only right to celebrate it thoroughly.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to making this joyous celebration of love & gay marriage, or garriage as I like to call it.”

Daisy Scalchi, BBC Head of Religion & Ethics, shared: “I am so excited about this film. To be celebrating this momentous anniversary with a couple at such an important time in their lives is a privilege.

“Tom is the perfect person to guide them towards their dream day, while reflecting on how we’ve got to now and what that means to so many.”