Tiffany Pollard will reportedly be Big Brother’s next guest housemate

Tiffany Pollard is reportedly set to return to the Big Brother house next week, following guest appearances by pop duo Jedward and reality TV star Gemma Collins.

Pollard is Celebrity Big Brother royalty. She became a reality TV icon during the 2016 series, finishing fourth and delivering one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history with her on-screen feud with Collins.

The Sun reported that Pollard would return to the Big Brother house after an insider revealed the news.

Source reveals Tiffany Pollard is returning to Big Brother

“Securing Tiffany is a huge coup. She was hugely popular on the Celebrity Big Brother and knows exactly what she is doing,” said the source.

“Tiffany loves the show so much so to be able to return to the civilian series as a guest housemate is a job she is relishing – she’s a smart cookie and knows fans will be expecting her to whip some of the housemates into shape,” the source continued.

Jedward, twins John and Edward Grimes, returned to the Big Brother house for a short guest stint in September, sparking drama among the housemates.

Gemma Collins returned to the Big Brother house

The Only Way Is Essex star Collins followed in October, returning to the famous house a decade after her memorable appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

Big Brother returns on ITV 2 at ITVX at 9 pm tonight, with the housemates set to reunite with their family members.

One by one, the Big Brother housemates will be frozen in place as their family members enter the house.

The Sun has reported that Rochelle and Rhianna’s family members will cause the most drama.

Attitude has contacted ITV for comment.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.