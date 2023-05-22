Lucas Hedges says his Brokeback Mountain role ‘can’t compare’ to Heath Ledger

Lucas Hedges has addressed comparisons to Heath Ledger following his role in a stage adaptation of Annie Proulx’s Brokeback Mountain.

Lucas will play Ennis Del Mar while West Side Story star Mike Faist will play the part of Jack Twist.

However, in a new interview, Lucas has revealed he can’t compare his portrayal of the character to the late Heath Ledger’s performance.

Heath played Ennis Del Mar in Ang Lee’s 2005 film Brokeback Mountain, one of the most celebrated queer texts.

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges make their London stage debut in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN



📸: Manuel Harlan pic.twitter.com/bNlHUFMNOU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 16, 2023

Lucas shared that he first saw the film when he was young. “Certain moments stuck in my mind but I’m trying to forget those now that I’m doing this play,” he told the Guardian.

“I’m just seeing it as playing Ennis Del Mar from the book,” Lucas added. “I can’t compare it to Heath Ledger’s performance. He was just the best actor.”

The new play will chronicle the hidden love story of the two men over twenty years. Set in Wyoming in 1963 amid rural poverty and conservative communities, Ennis and Jack’s time in the mountains changes their lives forever.

On the deeply heartbreaking tale, Lucas furthered that he and the play director Jonathan Butterell noted the “dark areas” of the story had to be “energising.”

“I remember my first kiss was confusing because the sensations were new.”

“With tragic stories, it’s tempting to twist up and torture yourself. He was clear that there’s no point in doing this if it doesn’t give us life.”

Lucas detailed the intimacy between him and Mike that exists without nudity in the play.

“The energy between these two characters is unfathomable to them and we explore that,” he explained.

“I remember my first kiss was confusing because the sensations were new. I was like: ‘Woah, so this is what it feels like.’ That’s how it is for Ennis and Jack.”

Brokeback Mountain is at @sohoplace, London, until 12 August. Get tickets here.