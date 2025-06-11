Cole Escola defends Nicole Scherzinger remark: ‘People just want to pit us Broadway gals against each other’

Cola Escola, recent winner of Best Actor at the 2025 Tony Awards for their performance in Oh, Mary!, has defended a comment they made about fellow winner Nicole Scherzinger.

Escola, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was filmed at a post award show press conference learning that Nicole Scherzinger had won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for her turn in Sunset Boulevard.

Upon hearing the news, Escola said: “Wow. The speculating is over… Four years. Four more years.”

Many interpreted Escola’s comment to be a reference to Trump’s presidential term and Scherzinger’s Trump-related controversy, after the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman drew criticism last November when she commented under a social media post by disgraced comedian Russell Brand.

In the post, Brand could be seen wearing a red hat with the slogan ‘Make Jesus First Again’, similar in style to Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ merchandise. Scherzinger commented saying: “Where do I get this hat?!” alongside a prayer hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Just days before Scherzinger’s comment, British police had asked prosecutors to consider charging Brand over sexual assault claims. The singer later deleted the comment and issued a public apology.

Escola has since taken to their Instagram story to clarify what they meant.

“When I made that joke, when I said, you know, well, ‘Four years. Four more years.’ I meant it like, well, she won, she’s who we’ve got for the next four years, as if I think wining Best Actress in a Musical is the same as winning a presidential election,” they explained.

“But, you know, people just want to pit us Broadway gals against each other. And I think it’s sad. I think it’s sad.”

In her apology last year, Scherzinger said: “I deeply apologise for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts. When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realising that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologise to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion.

“Many of the marginalised communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most. I stand with them, as I always have throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that.”