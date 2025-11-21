Two Strangers review: Broadway’s latest rom-com sparkles as Dougal meets Robin

Musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on 20 November. Written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, the new romantic-comedy musical stars Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin.



The play follows Dougal as he travels from the UK to New York, where he meets his complicated family connection, Robin. As the pair journey to collect his never-met-before father’s wedding cake, they uncover mystery and spark an unexpected connection.



The Broadway run for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is currently scheduled through 14 June 2026.

“Their chemistry is as effortless as their banter”

Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York is an unexpected Netflix-Christmas-romcom-on-Broadway, and I mean that as a compliment. Dougal, played by Sam Tutty, is essentially a ginger Ben Platt: earnest, buoyant, and vocally pristine. Robin, played by Christiani Pitts, meets him beat for beat, and their chemistry is as effortless as their banter. Dougal has just landed in New York to attend his father’s wedding – a father he’s never met – while Robin, the bride’s sister, is begrudgingly tasked with collecting him and getting him to his hotel. His dad is in his 50s and marrying a 30-year-old; Dougal is bursting with hope and enthusiasm; Robin is a beautifully jaded New Yorker who wants this errand over with.

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty (Image: Matthew Murphy)

Watching their stories unfold and their hearts soften towards one another is genuinely charming. These newly minted “aunt” and “nephew” have surprising chemistry, and both actors are gorgeous vocalists and nimble storytellers.

“Sensational vocal command and acting that radiates heartbreak”

My two favourite numbers showcase the show’s emotional clarity. “About to Go In” is a beautifully written second-act ballad that sits perfectly on Tutty’s voice – earnest, soaring, and full of hope. And Robin’s standout, “He Doesn’t Exist”, is a powerful release; Pitts delivers it with sensational vocal command and acting that radiates heartbreak and resolve.

When they inevitably get ahold of Dougal’s father’s credit card, they embark on a night out that feels delightfully reminiscent of Cornelius and Barnaby cutting loose at the Harmonia Gardens – a whirl of adventure, possibility, and unexpected connection. It’s musical-theatre joy at its purest.

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty (Image: Matthew Murphy)

Act Two opens with the aftermath of that escapade, and it’s the highlight of the show: funny, clever, and refreshingly human. From there, the pair unravel over whether they should even attend this wedding. Neither of them is particularly wanted, but they’ve found something in each other worth holding onto.

“The two stars soar “

Tim Jackson’s direction and choreography are genuinely beautiful. Even when the show feels too long – it’s begging to be a tight 90 minutes – he shapes the material with care and imagination, and the two stars soar under his guidance.

Christiani Pitts (Image: Matthew Murphy)

Soutra Gilmour’s scenic and costume design has its ups and downs. The stage, cluttered with suitcases, grows visually tired in Act One, though the conceit pays off when they transform into Plaza Hotel beds and a dumpling-shop booth in Act Two. The costumes make sense for the characters, but Robin’s big splurge dress during their night out feels too inexpensive for the moment the script is aiming for.

Even with a few things I’d tweak, I had a great time – and just like any Netflix romcom, I’d happily watch it again.

Tickets to see Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Broadway are available to purchase from the Two Strangers official website.