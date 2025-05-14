11 first-look pictures of London’s epic new Oscar Wilde musical, OSCAR at the Crown
Launching on 21 May, guests will be transported to a secret bunker far in the future, where the only things to survive are reality TV, glitter balls and the complete works of Oscar Wilde
We have the exclusive on the first performance and venue images of London’s hotly anticipated new Oscar Wilde musical, OSCAR at the Crown, at its custom-built, new Tottenham Court Road venue, following sold-out, hit runs in New York and Edinburgh Festival.
The underground dystopian nightclub musical invites guests to party and join the throng of colourful outcasts among burnt-out tube carriages (with emergency train ‘help’ buttons to order drinks) flickering TV screens, and CCTV cameras as they ignite the fiery embers of a cultural revolution, propelled by the dramatic rise and fall of the flamboyant literary icon.
It stars Mark Mauriello as Oscar Wilde – who created the show with composer, lyricist and choreographer Andrew Barret Cox – creator of the biggest RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni hits – and director Shira Milikowsky, who is lauded for her unique theatrical events, like Sleep No More.
