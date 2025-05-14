 Skip to main content

14 May 2025

11 first-look pictures of London’s epic new Oscar Wilde musical, OSCAR at the Crown

Launching on 21 May, guests will be transported to a secret bunker far in the future, where the only things to survive are reality TV, glitter balls and the complete works of Oscar Wilde

By Jamie Tabberer

The cast of OSCAR at the Crown (Image: Provided)
The cast of OSCAR at the Crown (Image: Provided)

We have the exclusive on the first performance and venue images of London’s hotly anticipated new Oscar Wilde musical, OSCAR at the Crown, at its custom-built, new Tottenham Court Road venue, following sold-out, hit runs in New York and Edinburgh Festival

the dancers on stage
(Image: Mark Mauriello)
'The Crown' Tube sign with pics of Oscar in the background
(Image: Provided)
a pic of the yellow-lit interior, like London after the apocalypse
(Image: Provided)

The underground dystopian nightclub musical invites guests to party and join the throng of colourful outcasts among burnt-out tube carriages (with emergency train ‘help’ buttons to order drinks) flickering TV screens, and CCTV cameras as they ignite the fiery embers of a cultural revolution, propelled by the dramatic rise and fall of the flamboyant literary icon.

It stars Mark Mauriello as Oscar Wilde – who created the show with composer, lyricist and choreographer Andrew Barret Cox – creator of the biggest RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni hits – and director Shira Milikowsky, who is lauded for her unique theatrical events, like Sleep No More.

For more information, visit the show’s official website.

a performer singing in make-up and a tentacle-like costume
(Image: Provided)
two pvc-clad dancers leaning against a wall
(Image: Provided)
a staircase with yellow writing on walls
(Image: Provided)
a dancer does the splits before a mirrored backdrop
(Image: Provided)
four tv screens against Oscar-themed wallpaper
(Image: Provided)
a singer performing on a stage surrounded by dancers
(Image: Mark Mauriello)
the dancers being filmed by attendees
(Image: Provided)
