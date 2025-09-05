The White Lotus set to film in surprise destination for season 4 after Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand

The White Lotus season 4 is set to swap tropical beaches for a European backdrop, with France reportedly chosen as the new filming location for HBO’s hit drama-comedy.

The first three seasons were filmed in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand, each set at a luxury Four Seasons resort.

Deadline claims that Mike White, writer and director of the acclaimed murder-mystery series, has selected France as the backdrop for the show’s fourth chapter.

Where in France will The White Lotus series 4 take place?

There are three Four Seasons hotels in the country: the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the Riviera near Cannes, the George V in central Paris, and Megève in the French Alps – the latter offering the perfect chance for a chilling murder in a chilly setting.

France would give the series a fresh twist — whether through a city break, a ski trip, or even a return to Jennifer Coolidge’s roots with a luxury seaside yacht escape.

A move to Paris or the Alps would mark a notable departure from the sun-soaked settings of earlier seasons, which is ironic given that the cast have previously discussed White’s dislike of cold climates.

“I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular” – Mike White on changing locations for season 4 of The White Lotus

“I’d bet $100,000 we don’t end up in the cold next. Even if we flirted with the idea, Mike just wouldn’t want to be in the cold. He hates it,” producer David Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular — but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” White told Deadline after Season 3.

HBO has not yet revealed casting details for season 4 of The White Lotus, though the show doesn’t always start with a completely new ensemble — Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries and Natasha Rothwell have all returned in multiple seasons.