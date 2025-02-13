The White Lotus: Tayme Thapthimthong and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on repping Thailand in show’s third season

How do you find yourselves in this big Hollywood production, and what does it mean for you?

Tayme: It’s a dream come true. Any actor who gets to be a part of this amazing series, me especially, being a bodyguard before this, and always wanting to land a role on a show like this, it’s a dream.

Lisa: Me too. I feel the same way. I never imagined I’d be in The White Lotus. I’m a big fan. This is my first time acting as well. I’m grateful.

How challenging was the transition from music to acting for you, Lisa?

Lisa: It’s a big difference. On the other hand, I’ve been in front of the camera quite a lot! I didn’t have difficulty being in front of the camera. But, like, the way of expressing myself is different. It was a challenge, acting for the first time.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, plays a ‘health mentor’ on the show – and is one of season three’s kindest characters (Image: HBO/Sky)

The interactions between your characters bring sweet moments to the series. How was it working together?

Lisa: It’s really fun acting with Tayme. He’s super funny. We’re always laughing and joking around, making fun of each other on-set.

Tayme: Dancing here and there!

Lisa: If we have a chance!

Tayme: It was really great fun to get to know Lisa. From the start, she’s been so friendly and good to me. She’s always involved me in daily activities, just so we can get to know each other well. So, the on screen relationship is authentic.

It is the first major screen role for Tayme, who plays a security guard working a the five star hotel (Image: HBO/Sky)

The White Lotus is famously a sharp satire on the Western world. How is it for you guys to be part of it, but to see it from the outside?

Tayme: To be part of it is an absolute honour. I’m so glad HBO and Mike White chose Thailand as the location for season three. Thailand is a beautiful country with lots of lovely landscapes. The way they captured it on-screen through Mike’s vision was so beautiful. Watching it back, it made us feel very proud to see ourselves on the show and realise that wow, we’re the ones representing Thailand, Thai culture and Thai people.

Lisa, is it difficult doing the traditional dance from Thailand?

Lisa: It’s not that easy! It’s a little complicated! It challenged me because Thai dance is another level. I needed to practise a lot. I think I did a great job! It came out nicely. We’re happy to be joining the season as Thai characters.

Tayme: It’s great to represent a little bit of how Thai people are. Show the culture, show the beliefs. I couldn’t be prouder. It’s a globally known show. For us to get to be the face of it for Thailand.

What do you think the show is saying about life, death and spirituality?

Lisa: This is such a hard question!

Tayme: It shows the different beliefs between the eastern and the western, mostly. Different viewers will see it all in slightly different ways. But that’s the main focus of this season. Bringing The White Lotus all the way to Thailand.

The White Lotus season three premieres on Sky on 17 February 2025