Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed he’s discovered a gay porn parody of The White Lotus, entitled The Tight Lotus.

The actor revealed in an interview with Deadline that he became aware of the adult film during an encounter at the gym.

A fan approached him and mentioned that his boyfriend was playing Schwarzenegger’s character, Saxon Ratliff, in the adult adaptation.

Speaking to the outlet, Schwarzenegger recalled saying: “‘What is that?’ And he said, ‘Tight Lotus — it’s a new porno coming out!’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah — he’s playing you.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god!’”

The parody was created by the gay adult entertainment company Men.com, who promoted it on their Instagram last month (16 May) with an image of adult content creators Seth Peterson and Ryan Orion showing off their abs.

In the caption, Men.com said: “Tanya McQuoid would be so proud of how these gays are spending their time at THE TIGHT LOTUS! AVAILABLE NOW!”

Instagram users were quick to take to the comments, with one user saying: “One of the best parodies Men.com has ever done!”

“Can’t wait for the sequel ‘The Loose Lotus‘,” another added.

The adult film follows season three of HBO’s The White Lotus, where Schwarzenegger’s character Saxon was part of an incest storyline with his younger brother Lachlan, played by Sam Nivola.

The scene drew significant attention from viewers, culminating 4.2 million cross-platform views in the US.

Speaking in a recent interview with Variety about the scene, Nivola said: “Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of fucked up.”

To mark the end of his journey with The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger captioned an Instagram video earlier this year: “White Lotus has consumed my life the past 16 months. Prepping, filming , press etc etc. It was a beautiful chapter of my life. One that I’ll never forget [sic].”