Drag Race’s Peppermint joins The Traitors US S2 cast

The cast list for the second season of The Traitors US has been announced. Among the reality stars and celebs is RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty, Peppermint!

The season nine runner-up will hopefully be able to make it to the final of The Traitors. She might even even clinch the jackpot of $250,000…

Once again, The Traitors US will see 21 people descend on a castle in the Scottish highlands for a high-stakes game of truth and deception.

Joining Peppermint in season two are Love Island UK‘s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu as well as John Bercow, the former Speaker of the House of Commons.

They will be joined by: Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge), and Dan Gheesling (Big Brother).

Deontay Wilder (Boxer), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), and Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire) will also star.

Also appearing are: Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), and Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

The cast will be rounded out by Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

With so many big personalities from a variety of reality series and backgrounds, it’s sure to be a dramatic season.

That’s bearing in mind the premise of The Traitors, which is already dramatic enough! A group of ‘Faithfuls’ must determine who among them are actually ‘Traitors.’

It’s the job of the latter group to deceive the ‘Faithfuls’ and take home the cash for themselves.

Adding another dash of queer excellence to proceedings will be Alan Cumming, who returns as host. He will be joined this season by his dog Lala.

The Traitors US is set to return to Peacock in early 2024.