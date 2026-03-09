The Traitors’s Stephen Libby gives fans the iconic shower scene post-show

The Traitors winner Stephen Libby continues to steal the spotlight post-show, finally giving fans what they wanted after missing out on the iconic shower scene.

The 32-year-old was chosen by host Claudia Winkleman to become one of this year’s traitors alongside Rachel Duffy, with the pair crowned winners in late January 2026.

They won a prize pot of £95,750, taking home £47,875 each after making an unbreakable pact on day one; having each other’s backs throughout the game.

Tom Daley had the fan favourite shower scene in The Celebrity Traitors 2025

Despite the rollercoaster ride, fans of The Traitors were left longing for more, as series heartthrob Stephen was not chosen for the show’s iconic shower scene.

In the BBC series, cutaway clips into the players’ quarters give viewers a sneak peek into what their character is like outside the game – one of which is the famous shower scene.

Recently given to Tom Daley on the UK’s first celebrity spin-off of the show, fans expected Stephen to bare all for the camera.

Matthew Hyndman stunned in the shower scene in The Traitors 2026

Instead, his fellow LGBTQ+ player Matthew Hyndman was given the scene, perhaps due to his love of nature and nude photography exhibitions.

However, a few months after the final episode aired, Stephen answered fans’ prayers by showing off his abs in new shots posted to Instagram.

Taking a trip to a cabin in Hereford, Herefordshire with his boyfriend Daniel Quirke, Stephen wrote: “Hadn’t quite realised how much we needed these last few days away and what an incredible place to rest and recover.”

Stephen gave The Traitors fans a glimpse into what viewers could have had in a new Instagram post

Stephen Libby (Image: Instagram/stephenlibby)

Among the pictures was the photo fans had all been waiting for – standing under an outdoor shower, he delivered the full The Traitors fantasy. “Finally we get the shower scene we all wanted,” one viewer commented.

Coinciding with this, he also posted a second shot to his Instagram Story, revealing more of his physique dripping with water.

The former senior customer success manager at tech company Synack, has since left his job since winning the show.