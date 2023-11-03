The Traitors already confirmed for season 3 before second season even airs

The Traitors is going to be on our screens for the long haul, as a season 3 has been announced today by the BBC.

The hit BBC reality series aired for the first time last year, with Claudia Winkleman at the helm.

It followed a group of contestants as they headed up to the Scottish Highlands with the chance of winning a huge prize sum.

However, some of the hopefuls were traitors, who were on a mission to get rid of the others in order to have a chance of scooping the money themselves.

Int he end, it was Hannah Byczkowski, Aaron Evans and Meryl Williams who got the share of the £101,050 prize pot, and the show was quickly met with a huge amount of love.

So much so, that ahead of it being back for a season 2, a season 3 has already been confirmed by the broadcaster.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, says: “The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm.

“It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors.”

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, who make The Traitors, said: “We’re delighted a third series of The Traitors has been confirmed today ahead of the second series’ arrival on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

“The Traitors has been so warmly received by viewers, critics and award juries alike.

“Claudia and the team look forward to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats again with ever more thrilling missions and exceptional players competing in this gripping game of bluff and skill.”

In the meantime, it won’t be long until the show returns for more nail-biting twists and turns, where 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

The first season of The Traitors reached a staggering 21 million audiences, making it the biggest entertainment launch for the BBC last year.

This year, The Traitors reaped the rewards, and scooped a host of awards.

This included the BAFTA TV Award for Best Reality & Constructed Factual, the NTA for Reality Competition, the RTS award for Entertainment and the Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Entertainment Programme.

Meanwhile, host Claudia bagged the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance, the RTS award for Entertainment Performance and the Edinburgh TV Festival Variety Outstanding Achievement Award.