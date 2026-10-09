The Traitors’ Freddie Fraser reveals actor who sparked his bisexual awakening (EXCLUSIVE)

Freddie Fraser from The Traitors has named the famous actor he dubs his “gay awakening” after coming out as bisexual earlier this year.

Fraser, who hard-launched his boyfriend, model and content creator Bailey Ramsden in August, named the TV and film heartthrob while speaking to Attitude at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

“Mine’s more of a recent one,” said Fraser. He revealed that it was Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, after seeing him perform ‘Dancing Through Life’ and being drawn to “the way he dances and talks”.

Freddie Fraser dubs Jonathan Bailey his “gay awakening”

Freddie Fraser and boyfriend Bailey Ramsden attending the Attitude Awards 2026 (Image: Attitude/Kit Oats)

Bailey performs ‘Dancing Through Life’ as Fiyero in the 2024 film Wicked, alongside co-stars Ariana Grande (Glinda), Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ethan Slater (Boq) and Marissa Bode (Nessarose).

In the same interview, Fraser gave Attitude a life update while walking the red carpet at the 15th edition of the Attitude Awards on 7 October.

“Yeah, it’s been good. I feel like I was a little bit nervous to begin with, but he’s made me feel really calm about it,” said Fraser, handing the microphone to Ramsden.

Fraser helps fans come out

“My life’s been a lot busier recently, I must say. It’s an event every week, but I’m getting used to it, and there’s no one I’d rather do it with.”

Despite his fears, Fraser says the reception has been “lovely… The amount of positive comments that there were were so lovely.”

He said he’s received DMs from fans saying that him going public with his first same-sex relationship helped them come out too.

Fraser writes for Attitude about The Celebrity Traitors series 2

Fraser has recently joined the Attitude team as a columnist covering The Celebrity Traitors series 2, bringing his first-hand experience of the castle to our site every Monday.

Fraser appeared in series 3 of The Traitors in 2025, initially playing as a Faithful before being recruited as a Traitor in episode 10 and eliminated the following episode.