The Testaments: trailer, cast, and everything you need to know about the Handmaid’s Tale sequel

Disney+ has released the official trailer and key art for The Testaments, the long-awaited follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Testaments is set in Gilead roughly four years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale and sees the return of Ann Dowd as the terrifying matriarch Aunt Lydia.

The series premieres on the streaming service on 8 April with three episodes. It was created by Bruce Miller, showrunner of The Handmaid’s Tale, and is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, who played June Osbourne.

What is The Testaments about?

The series centres on two teenagers: Agnes, June Osborne’s daughter, who’s grown up devout and compliant within Gilead, and Daisy, a recent convert arriving from beyond its borders.

Both are enrolled in Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, where girls are shaped into dutiful spouses through a curriculum of piety and punishment.

As their bond deepens, it sets in motion a chain of events that threatens to upend everything they know.

Who is in the cast?

Ann Dowd reprises her role as Aunt Lydia, a character whose performance Atwood has said directly inspired how she wrote the role in the novel.

Chase Infiniti, known for her role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, plays Agnes, the daughter Elisabeth Moss’s June Osborne was forced to leave behind.

Chase Infiniti plays Agnes, the daughter of June Osbourne (Image: Disney)

Lucy Halliday plays Daisy, a Canadian teenager whose connection to Gilead proves far more personal than she initially realises.

The wider cast includes Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, a pampered teen from a prominent Gilead family, alongside Mattea Conforti, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

The Testaments premieres on 8 April 2026 with three episodes. New episodes follow weekly. Watch the trailer below.