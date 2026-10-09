King Arthur and his magic sword take centre stage at Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s 2026 panto

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s 2026 pantomime has been announced, with King Arthur pulling out his magic sword from 24 November 2026 to the first week of January 2027.

The show is titled Pulled and is a camp take on the legend of King Arthur and the Sword in the Stone.

The plot follows Arthur, a handsome but useless hero, and in true panto fashion, the show also features a bonkers dame, a sensational villain, hit songs and plenty of jokes to get audiences in the festive spirit.

The cast of The Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s 2026 pantomime

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s 2026 pantomime (Image: Chris Jepson)

The cast includes Patrick Eamon Cook as Arthur, Hannah Elizabeth Clark as Gwen, Ada Campe as Merlin, Jo Wickham as Mordregana, Robert McNeilly as Ma Mim and Katherine Leyva as Villager Number One.

Campe is returning after winning Best Supporting Actor at the UK Panto Awards for the Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s previous pantomime, Growled, a spin-off of Beauty and the Beast, in which they played the Inventor.

The creative team includes writers Paul Joseph and Tim Benzie, director Tim McArthur and musical director Annemarie Lewis Thomas.

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s previous pantomimes

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern has built a reputation for its adult, tongue-in-cheek take on pantomime, with previous productions including Growled, Wolfed, Cracked, Pricked, Slipped, Rubbed and Goosed, alongside the Offie-winning Tossed.

Pulled runs at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern from 24 November 2026 to the first week of January 2027. Tickets are available via the Royal Vauxhall Tavern website.