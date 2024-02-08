The Monocle: London date added for touring dance show inspired by lesbian Parisian club

A London date has been added to touring dance production The Monocle.

The 11-date spring tour will now include a stop at Wilton’s Music Hall on the 17 May 2024, Rendez-Vous dance announced yesterday.

‌Inspired by Le Monocle, a notoriously secret lesbian Parisian club, the work features jazz singer Imogen Banks and sees six performers bring the spirit of 1930s Paris to life with a mix of dance and live music.

(Image: Provided)

Others dates for the tour include at The House, Plymouth (14 February), The Courtyard, Hereford (20 February), Northern Stage, Newcastle (23 February), Lakeside Arts, Nottingham (16 April), Riley Theatre, Leeds (27 April), Wilton’s Music Hall, London (17 May), DanceEast, Ipswich (7 June), Queen’s Hall Arts Centre, Hexham (13 June), Enable US, Sheffield (15 June), Exeter Northcott (26 June) and Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham (28 June).

“The Monocle invites audiences to experience the joy of a truly safe space, where women laugh loudly, abandoning themselves into smooth and passionate dances long into the night,” said Mathieu Geffré, award-winning choreographer and Rendez-Vous Artistic Director and Choreographer.

(Image: Provided)

Geffré furthermore described the show as “engaging with LGBTQIA+ people, themes, and voices across its work advocating for values of inclusivity, diversity and representation. As a contemporary dance company, its work has great physicality, intricacy and virtuosity.”

‌”Equal rights, authentic representation, and the importance of safe spaces”

Geffré went on: “I am excited to present The Monocle on tour.

“As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community advocating for equal rights, authentic representation, and the importance of safe spaces is vital to me, especially at this time of vulnerability in society and increased concern for our safety. Having the opportunity to share this wonderful story with audiences across the UK is a humbling privilege and I hope they’ll enjoy spending the evening at our Parisian nightclub.”

‌Choreographed by Geffré, The Monocle has been conceived in collaboration with creative consultants on the themes of safe space and lesbianism, Hedley Sugar Wells, LGBTQIA+ historian consultant Florence Tamagne, production manager Rachel Shipp, and Associate Director Andrew Gardiner.

Booking information is available in full here.