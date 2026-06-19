A clothing-optional tantra retreat for queer men is launching near Glastonbury this summer

A retreat for queer men which champions sober intimacy and connection is coming to Somerset this August, with organisers aiming to confront the pressures of body image, toxic masculinity, hook-up culture and substance use around sex.

The Love Festival runs from 29 August to 2 September, a five-day residential event for men who love men centred on tantra, breathwork and facilitated workshops in a drug and alcohol-free, clothing-optional setting.

It will be held at the EarthSpirit Centre eco retreat in Compton Dundon, near Glastonbury, on a seven-acre site of private gardens and countryside in an area associated with the mythical Avalon.

Capped at around 120 participants, the event is open to a range of gender expression, sexuality and identity, with organisers saying the smaller scale is intended to build trust and accountability between those attending.

Tantra, breathwork and consent-led workshops

(Image: Provided)

Over the five days, participants will move through “conscious touch”, meditation, healing practices, creative sessions and group work led by practitioners from the UK and overseas.

Alongside these sit workshops on “conscious kink”, body confidence, communication, and consent, which organisers say are run within a structured framework centred on mutual respect.

“The Love Festival is about creating an environment where people can explore intimacy, playfulness, vulnerability and community” – co-founder Richie Moore

Founders Richie Moore and Joey Tabone, both tantra practitioners, have reworked the event from its earlier form as The Tantra Love Festival, with a sharper focus on consent, communication and emotional safety. Tabone is also the founder of LoveJoyTantra.

“Many queer men are looking for spaces where they can slow down, feel present and experience connection in a more conscious way,” says Moore. “There’s a growing shift away from environments built around pressure, image or escape, and towards spaces rooted in authenticity, communication and care.”

The Love Festival founders Richie Moore and Joey Tabone (Image: Provided)

He adds: “The Love Festival is about creating an environment where people can explore intimacy, playfulness, vulnerability and community. It’s sober, but it’s also joyful, liberating and deeply human.”

“For many GBTQ+ people, there are still very few environments where intimacy and self-expression can be explored safely and openly, especially for those who don’t relate to traditional ideas around masculinity, identity or sexuality,” says Tabone. “We wanted to create something that feels welcoming, grounded and emotionally intelligent, where consent is active, boundaries are respected and people are free to explore who they are without judgement.”

The Love Festival runs from 29 August to 2 September 2026 at the EarthSpirit Centre near Glastonbury. More information is available at TheLoveFestival.uk