‘Long live the glory!’: People pay tribute as The Glory announces closure and new venue

“Long live the glory!” is how RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s Crystal reacted to the closure of The Glory in its current venue. It’s a sentiment shared by many who attended events at the iconic location.

On Wednesday (6 December) the mainstay of London’s queer nightlife posted a statement announcing the venue’s closure on 31 January 2024. But, on a cheerier note, it also confirmed plans to reopen in a new location.

Owners Jonny Woo, John Sizzle, and Colin Rothbart said the announcement was “with great sadness.”

They explained that the closure was due to the building being redeveloped, and while it was “upsetting,” they couldn’t continue there.

“After 9 years here, it would be devastating if this were a last goodbye, but we have the keys to a new space close by and this brand-new venture will open before spring,” they added.

Reminding everyone that there are still 2 months of events and parties to be had, they encouraged everyone to visit. “Let the celebrations commence!” the three co-owners closed.

“People will be talking about the fabulousness of The Glory for many, many years to come”

Immediately, the comments lit up with people supporting the historic and iconic queer venue. Recent Drag Race UK series 5 winner, Ginger Johnson, wrote: “People will be talking about the fabulousness of The Glory for many, many years to come – one for the Queer history books! Can’t wait to see what this new adventure brings!”

Drag performer The Doll Named Dan added: “Cannot believe the day has finally arrived! cannot wait for the venue… but if walls could talk.” Drag King Chiyo celebrated “many first” at The Glory, going on to say: “Thank you for being my home! Can’t wait to invade your next space.”

Drag Race UK‘s Crystal typed “Long live the glory!” while Mighty Hoopla’s Jamie Tagg remarked: “What an era.”

The announcement follows shortly after that of G-A-Y Late’s owner, Jeremy Joseph, announcing the closure of that venue. The venue will close on Sunday 10 December.

However, he confirmed that staff would be redeployed between G-A-Y bar and Heaven and that Heaven was getting some upgrades.